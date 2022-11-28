The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 29, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The tarot is like having a road map that makes suggestions on which direction to take on a certain journey.

You may choose whether or not to follow the advice or ponder the deeper meaning leaving certain things to chance.

Regardless of what you decide to do with what is read from a tarot horoscope, there is often an element of truth you can apply to your life in some way or another.

Here is what the day's tarot horoscope has to say for each zodiac sign, and what may be in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Me-time is powerful. Don't underestimate it. Spending time alone today can be very beneficial to you.

You can use this time to work on some personal projects or errands and get a few things done free of interruption.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Focus on gratitude, Taurus. There are so many things to be thankful for in life.

You may only see what needs to be fixed or repaired, but don't forget that there are plenty of areas in your life that are doing well. Celebrate them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

"You are the captain of your ship," Gemini.

Life is full of decisions, and even though the waves of life can influence the direction you may take, you can still take control and steer yourself where you need to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Life is about learning the lessons being taught at the moment.

You may not grasp each experience and the fullness of what it is bringing into your life at the time.

But, as you think and ponder over what transpired, you can gain more depth of insight.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Pay attention to what you hear, and always read between the lines. People communicate but they do not always say things clearly.

It is going to be up to you to decipher what is meant and how to respond after you've truly understood the interaction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This day can be stressful for you, but that does not mean it won't end on a positive note. There are a lot of things happening at the same time.

You may not know what to do at any given moment, but keep your chin up. Good things come from hard times, and great storms reap amazing results.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Your inner strength is a true gift.

You never really realize how amazingly resilient you are until a relationship or situation forces you to push yourself further than you ever had to go in the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

A partnership or romantic relationship may be going through a tough patch today.

People may gossip or hold on to a grudge and create drama for no real reason.

The goal for today is not to become part of the problem, and to remain part of the solution.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

investing your money in the stock market or crypto can feel extra risky right now.

You want to be sure that where you decide to put your money can bring you the best results without losing it all.

Be sure to consult a financial planner when you are trying to make big decisions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You believed in someone and fell in love. People can be unpredictable and not act in ways they thought they would. You put your heart on your sleeve and got your feelings hurt. It's painful right now, but with time, you'll heal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Is the disagreement worth it? At the moment, the passion you feel for someone can later become the heat that fans the flames of an intense argument. At the end of the day, it's people before things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Things are looking up for you. Even the tough times in your life have a silver lining.

You never know what a bad day can bring. It might lead you to where you need to go later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.