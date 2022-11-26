The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 27, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The universe is hard at work when the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the sign of Aquarius.

The zodiac sign of Aquarius is associated with astrology and the occult, which makes the next few days perfect for getting a tarot card reading.

Find out what your tarot horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign today by reading on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Roll up your sleeves, Aries.

This week, you may be working a bit harder at a new professional role or helping a colleague get their tasks done while they are out on a much-needed vacation. Productivity is hitting a peak, and you're doing a great job.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You value your time and appreciate the meaning of hard work.

So, when you have to choose between going to a job or calling out sick to hang with friends, you'll pick making money.

You aren't one to focus on the short term. You are focused on the long game.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

You have the gift of gab and naturally, when a law seems wrong you want to try and find a way to change it.

If you've ever considered getting involved in politics and writing a letter to the powers that be in your community, today is a great time to start penning your thoughts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

When a relationship is over, you know in your heart that nothing will make it better. You have to make the most out of this situation.

Allow yourself a chance to see how much better life will be when you are back to begin single.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

The love of your life may be before your eyes but their shyness can hold them back from saying how they really feel.

You can tell when someone likes you, Leo. It may up to you to make the first move, especially if you feel the same as they do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

It's how you live your life and the high standards you set for yourself that make people respect you, Virgo.

You are a person who always keeps your word, and as a result, you are trustworthy...a really good friend!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Family problems can have you feeling like your life is no longer under your own control, but the truth is you have more freedom than you realize.

You may not see a way out, but it's right there. Fear can blind your opportunity when it is clearly in sight.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't let someone tell you that you think too much. You have a mind of your own and know what you want out of life.

Talking aloud about your hopes, dreams, and obstacles is how you find your solutions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

There's no time to waste. Your dreams are standing right in front of you. People who know you well may try to protect you from making a mistake and failing.

But they can only speak from their personal experiences, and you have to follow your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The bigger the family, the greater chance there is to experience drama.

You may hear about a lot of things you didn't know and it is a lot to take on. It can feel like a whirlwind of busyness for no reason at all.

But eventually, you get through it and find out you're much more equipped than you imagined.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Wouldn't it be nice if the entire world could get along and everyone could truly enjoy peace? It's not easy to remain in a state of optimism when you hear bad things in the news, but your personal choices help to make the world a better place—and, it's contagious.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to schedule a brunch date with your besties. You don't need to have a special occasion to get together for adult drinks and a few good laughs.

You just need a good place with a great menu and a few friends who want to meet up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.