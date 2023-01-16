The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Decide Not To Breakup During The Moon Sextile Mercury On January 17, 2023

Three zodiac signs will decide not to breakup during the Moon sextile Mercury on January 17, 2023.

Today's Moon sextile Mercury has something special in store for the lovers of the world, as it expressly makes it easier for all of us to communicate our needs and to do so in a polite yet serious way.

We'll be ironing out many of the difficulties presented to us this year, and in love, it looks like many couples will decide to stick together rather than let whatever they've built fall apart.

We're also looking at how Neptune direct affects the emotional state of being in love, as this transit tends to be very freeing of negativity.

This is the day we drop our pretenses and forfeit our fears of the past.

No longer are we content to dwell in the negative space; we crave positivity and hope during this time and starting January 17, 2023, we will go for our dreams like never before.

Oh, by the way, let's not forget that we also have Venus conjunct Saturn as if things weren't going our way enough.

This transit hones in on the love aspect, so we can rest assured that while we're having this blissful day of power and courage, we're also riding high on the love we are receiving from our partners and feel secure in our decision-making.

Nothing stands in our way today, and everything good is possible. Now that's lucky in love!

The three zodiac signs who decide not to breakup on January 17, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here's your chance to say 'that thing' to your mate, Capricorn. You know you want to, and you know you've blown every other opportunity to do so due to fear or lack of confidence. Today brings change, and with Neptune direct after a particularly harsh retrograde, you will see clearly.

This change will take place in your heart, and you will see life as something worth making the effort before.

You've almost slipped into apathy, as it is easy enough to do, but you're more interested in confronting your problems now than putting them aside for another day.

Your problem has been inhibition; you need to crawl out of that shell to be the person you want to be for your romantic partner. Moon sextile Mercury paired with Neptune direct plucks you right out of the fear zone and plunks you into the 'courageous speaker' zone. Wise move!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon sextile Mercury is your buddy today as it delivers the final answer to your question, which is, "what can I do to improve upon my love life?" The answer is: talk. Talk, listen, and be there.

Today removes the need to judge and condemn.

There are no issues with today and this planetary transit helps to nudge you into a place where you don't feel it's necessary to find issues. That's what we sometimes do; when all is well, we actively pursue finding bad things just so we have something to do.

Today erase this need from your world while freeing you up for the goodness that exists in your relationship right now. What can you do to improve a good thing? Keep going. Be kind, be open, be honest, and show that you are compassionate. Your partner needs you, Aquarius. Show up for them.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You react very intensely to Neptune's transits, and now that it's making its way back into its direct station, it's as if you feel a weight has just been taken off your chest.

You've held on to this weird dread for reasons you can't put a finger on, and with Neptune going direct on December 3, 2022, it's as if you are suddenly set free.

Your imagination returns, and your love life returns! Holy moly, Pisces, it looks like this was all you needed.

Your partner reacts as well to you as you do to Neptune, and today looks like it's going to be nothing short of awesome when it comes to you and your love talking things out, cracking each other up, and getting back to some of the good ol' feeling that used to energize your every move together.

Today is a togetherness day, and it may include other family members as well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.