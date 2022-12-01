The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022, and you know what that means it means the countdown is on. Yesterday didn't count, as we only just tiptoed into the last month of the year, but December 2 is a 'whole 'nuther ball game,' as they say.

Today, we are in pure December mode, and in the same way that yesterday might have made us aware of the year's end, today thrusts us right into the heart and soul of the holiday season. We're either thrilled to pieces, or we're dragging along, but either way, we're lucky in love.

Now that's a happy thought!

For three zodiac signs, December 2, 2022, is their luckiest day for love. We've just come off of some major Venus opposition to Mars energy, and as it starts to dissipate, our love lives feel more manageable.

If we fought yesterday, we are seriously making up today, but it's not just about getting back together; it's about seeing something incredible in the person we are with and knowing that all efforts to maintain this relationship are worthwhile.

As for how that good luck manifests, with the Moon in Aries and the Sun trine Moon on our side, it's almost as if everything we do with our loved one today turns to gold. We are encouraged to spend as much time together as possible and to be happy with the silent pauses that come up throughout the day. Notice your comfort level.

Several signs of the Zodiac may notice that conversation is not even needed on this day. We are magnetically attracted to our partners, and our time with them today is peaceful, hopeful, and very much something that will put a smile on our faces.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 2, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you have a day like this handed to you, you grab it...because you're smart. Today brings you the full recognition that whatever you've been doing, in terms of your love life, you should keep on doing it.

There's a very good chance this has to do with humor, Gemini. Because you have that 'tears of a clown' attitude, meaning, you've seen your share of pain and you'd rather laugh about it, you've become quite a warm and welcoming person.

You are involved with someone who has waited a long time for you to warm up to this degree, and now that they see who you really are, they are more than pleased. Sun trine Moon is a hard one to get around, as it almost always promises good fortune in love and in life, in general. Today is a 'togetherness' day for you and your loved one.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Things are off to a good start this month, Libra, and on this day, in particular, you'll feel not only a sense of relief over the fact that your love life is doing very, very well but in the idea that it's OK for you to kick back and really enjoy what's going on.

Oftentimes, you are way too uptight and judgmental to see the joyful situation that you are presently in; you spend too much time analyzing it, trying to predict what the next 'drop' will be.

So far, so good, as today's Sun trine Moon refreshes your vision and lets you see that it's all good. Communication is at an all-time high for you, and that brings immense comfort to you, as it means so much to you to get along with your mate in this capacity.

You want intellectual love and now that you've opened your eyes to see the person in front of you, you can tell that you have received what you've wanted.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

One week into this Sagittarius stint and you are feeling mighty fine and ready for more. You are enthusiastic and generous on this day, December 2, 2022, and you plan on sharing the wealth with the person you love.

You feel closer to this person than ever before, and you'll notice one thing today: During the Sun trine Moon, you feel healthier than ever.

All of that Thanksgiving weight is now gone and you don't see yourself as someone who will go full-on glutton as the holidays come 'round again.

This is because the cosmic energy has you on a health kick, and as your body becomes more and more healthy, so do your mind and your attitude.

This attitude is seductive; your mate can't keep their hands off of you, as you represent to them the picture of health. They are excited by you, and this adds to your cool and confident nature.

