The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 29, 2022

Tough days happen, and on November 29, 2022, there are three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes. These three experience the day's astrology forecast in the harshest of ways.

For those of us who are able to rise above the dregs that are caused today by the Moon conjunct Saturn and Mercury's opposite to Mars, we may call it a victory, as this day promises hardships and rough emotional responses.

Tuesday has the potential of taking us all the way down, emotionally, so if your zodiac sign tends to be overly sensitive, you may want to either sit this day out or prepare to wall yourself up, mentally.

We all know days like this: days where we cry out of nowhere, then find ourselves laughing several minutes later, thinking we're crazy. We're not crazy, we're just humans and sometimes it's hard to be human, as we carry within us such a mixed bag of feelings.

Sometimes we are as strong as the foundation on which we stand, and at other times, our feelings are as ephemeral as a feather in the wind. We are fickle, short-tempered, and irrational at times, and we also know that we are responsible for our behavior.

Today we get our feelings played with. Toyed with, if you will. We don't feel we can trust solid ground on this day, let alone other people. Many of us will want to stay away from social engagements.

It's not that we are in any danger on this day; we're not. Today is about what the mind does to us. Today is what happens when our minds are open to the influence of the Moon conjunct Saturn and Mercury opposite Mars.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 29, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is reserved for taking things the wrong way. You do this a lot, Leo, but you also get over it just as quickly as it starts. Today may have you feeling confused; you're not sure of something.

You may have heard a rumor or something that could be passed off as gossip, and yet, you're taking it to heart, which you KNOW is something you need not do.

You are smarter than this, Leo, but your heart is dragged down today and you're not doing much to remove yourself from whatever it is that pulls on you this way.

During Moon conjunct Saturn and Mercury opposite Mars, you won't know what hit you, or why you're overreacting like this, and yet, you can't help it...it's as if you have karma to fulfill that requires you to feel sad and oppressed on this day. It's OK, things will smooth out. This won't last, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might feel a little more tired than usual today, and it's not because you're unfit, but because you haven't gotten proper sleep and you feel like your mind has gone into overtime.

You're just stressed and worried about so many 'little' things that they've all become one big ball of anxiety, and today, you will it extra hard.

You've got the Moon conjunct Saturn and Mercury opposite Mars to deal with and that stacks the odds against you. You know this is temporary, but when has that knowledge ever made a difference?

You know yourself very well; you're a survivor, and you'll make due.

You'll get through this, but 'this' contains a full day of feeling crappy, and so your feeling is 'let's get this over with already.' You'll be fine, just let it play out, Virgo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The only thing that really bugs you today is that your great plan has been put on hold, temporarily. Halted actions are bound to happen during Moon conjunct Saturn and Mercury opposite Mars, as these transits are prohibitive by nature; you'll want things to speed along at a brisk clip, and what you'll get today is a snail's pace that leads to a dead end.

It's not worth trying today, and there's wisdom in this. You aren't giving up, Libra, you are waiting for the right time to restart. If you take an attitude of cool acceptance, you'll feel a whole lot better than if you fight it all the way.

Today is a good day to bend like a reed, rather than to remain stiff as a board. Bend, Libra. Allow today to happen, knowing that all will be better tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.