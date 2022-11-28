The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 29, 2022

We have an interesting day ahead of us on November 29, 2022. Not only does the Moon trine Mars, a most powerful transit, but it also sends us its healing energy in the form of helping romantic relationships out.

On Tuesday, three zodiac signs in astrology become the luckiest in love.

On November 29, 2022, we will see how trust is our main issue, how hard it's been to allow trust into our lives, and also how remarkable it is when we do trust the person we are with.

There is nothing unusual about taking a long time to trust a person, even when we already trust them to a degree. Today brings in that last piece of the puzzle.

Today is the day we surrender to the idea that our partners are trustworthy, and this is new territory for us.

It's new and exciting, and the more we let this feeling become reality, the freer we feel. Moon trine Mars works on dissolving anger and reluctance; once it's gone, it's gone. Today brings that to life.

This brings luck to the relationship. It is also quite helpful for those of us who are just starting out in our romances, or if we have our eye on someone.

During the Moon trine Mars, we want to live in the truth, and we want that truth to start now.

Mars energy propels this truth into the light where we can see it, and once we know what we need to do, we do it, as we are on the road to becoming fearless. If trust must be earned, then let it be so, but let it start today.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 29, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know what it's like to create havoc in your own relationship and you know that on some level, you do this because you still haven't come to trust the person you are with. It's as if you wish to test them, to see if they are true to you, except you put them through this test way too often, and it's starting to get on their nerves.

Your partner has begged you to stop, to trust them, and to relax, but your Aries nature won't let you calm down. Today offers you a break from your over-wrought fears, as Moon trine Mars seems to show you a different side to your thinking.

It seems you've been replacing love with fear, and in your case, it's not necessary. You are fortunate enough to have someone who is truly good to you; why blow it? For the sake of your fear, you've given away too much. Today begins the new thinking; today allows you to trust in trust.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've built your image up and now everyone around you believes that you are invulnerable and ultra-strong, which is, of course, a facade. You, like everyone else on Earth, have been hurt...by love. You have never allowed yourself to get past it, as you feel that getting past it only puts you right back on the front line.

The only probably with being this stoic is that it's also made you feel lonely; if change doesn't occur soon, you feel like you might just turn into a stone. That's where Moon trine Mars comes in, right on time.

You are on the verge of losing the person you are in a romantic relationship with, simply because they don't understand you; they see the warm heart inside you, and you keep on shutting them out. Today gives you the opportunity to shine once again. This is your choice. You might want to take the chance, Cancer.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You haven't felt lucky in a long time, and on some deep level, you know that it's because you've stood in the way of your own luck. You don't want to believe that love could possibly last in your life because you know that this is all you really want. You don't want to put your heart on the line and so you remove yourself from every chance you get to feel the love that is right in front of your eyes.

On a whim, you will test yourself one more time today, except today comes along with Moon trine Mars, and that is the trick that will send your love life onto a new trajectory.

You are lucky in love today because today is the day you decide to let your defenses down. Scary as it may be, you know this is your last shot. It's now or never, and you've decided that today, you will be vulnerable. BRING IT ON.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.