The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Today sweeps in like a breath of fresh air as the New Moon in Sagittarius peaks alongside Jupiter turning direct in Pisces.

New Moons are a time for new beginnings; however, some are more supercharged than others. This is one of those Moons.

In the past few months, there has been an intense level of energy that has created momentum, reflection, and sometimes even simply the feeling of just needing to survive it all.

Between the eclipses, and planets turning direct and even retrograde, you have been guided to take stock of your life in a new way.

It is not just about who you are, but how you approach life that has been surfacing.

This is the only new Moon that will occur between the end of the eclipse cycle and the start of the solstice in just a few weeks.

Sagittarius is an adventurer at heart, who craves truth and the ability to create something new with supreme meaning.

This fire sign can help you focus on what matters most, allowing what is not to softly fade into the background.

A New Moon in Sagittarius helps you to tune into everything rather than avoid anything.

It is helping you not just to birth a new beginning and cycle but to take everything that has arisen in recent months and find peace with it.

Part of why this lunar event is supercharged is because Jupiter is turning direct on the same day.

Jupiter is the traditional ruler of Sagittarius and is in a harmonious union with the Moon at the time of the New Moon.

Jupiter is known as the benefic planet because it always seems to turn things around in the most positive way.

In Pisces, Jupiter's journey was about reflecting on your level of openness in life, the beliefs that you hold about what is true, and even your own worthiness when it comes to what you most want.

During its retrograde phase, it was a time for pulling within and being in your own thoughts and heart as you tenderly work through what the greater meaning in everything is and why it seems so challenging to take action towards the abundance that you know is meant for you.

But now as it turns direct in alignment with the New Moon in Sagittarius you are feeling the seductive pull of a new beginning.

You cannot rewrite the past, the only thing to do is simply accept it and release it.

It is about trusting that there is not more to learn in those previous cycles or patterns and that instead about recognizing when the universe brings you to a new door on your journey.

One that you have never been through before and somehow just know means that forever things will be changed.

Wherever you have been sensing transformation in your life this New Moon in Sagittarius will help you embrace the glimmer of hope that Jupiter is bestowing upon you.

It is time; it is time to let it all go, embrace where you are, and recognize that the new beginning you have been hoping for, is finally here.

The 3 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This New Moon is more powerful than most for you, not just because it is in your sign but because of the influence of Jupiter. At the time of this lunar event, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are all in Sagittarius creating a union of positivity and truth.

You are ready for this new beginning. Sun, Mercury, and Venus all in your sign means that you are going to finally be honoring yourself in the ways that you have needed to so that you can make the choices that truly align with your soul’s purpose.

Pisces energy highlights home and committed relationships so there is a connection between your own beliefs and the life that you create at this lunation. Jupiter is helping you dissolve self-doubt, believe in the amazing, and to recognize that you were always worthy; always deserving of this new beginning and the life of abundance that will follow. Now, all you have to do is seize it.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter turning direct in Pisces marks the beginning of a few of the most important weeks of your life. This is no understatement as this will be the last time Jupiter, Neptune, Pallas, and Juno are gathered in your zodiac sign.

Having Jupiter in the mix means that there are positive developments in your career just on the horizon, but it also will affect your most committed relationship as well.

For you, Sagittarius energy will highlight business matters and those contracts or agreements within romantic relationships. As Mars is still retrograde in Gemini bringing up changes in your home and relationship, this New Moon is about highlighting the hope that exists.

You cannot be afraid to lose what is meant for you. Instead, it becomes about trusting in each step knowing it’s all part of the fated new beginning you’re heading into.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Some beautiful recent changes are in store for the closest part of your life under the energy of today. Jupiter turning direct in Pisces rules your romantic relationships, while the New Moon in Sagittarius brings positive changes to your home life.

These are important and sensitive areas for you because they truly represent the heart of your life.

No matter what other successes you focus on, it is this personal aspect that means so much to you.

This astrology energy will bring some changes, and no matter what happens it is important to remember that it is and will all be positive. With Jupiter turning direct, you may need to rethink some important romantic decisions which will result in changes within your home.

Even if it feels like things may be falling apart during this time, remember that they also are falling together. You needed this shift so that you can truly have the life that you know is meant for you.

