The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, November 22, 2022

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

Aries

It's the perfect day for a fling, Aries. A little bit of sultry adventure can help you take your mind off of other things.

It might be nice to have someone help to you forget about all your daily responsibilities.

A secret relationship may appeal to you and whether or not to take things far is within your control.

Taurus

A person does not always know how deeply they love and care for someone until a crisis happens or time spent away stirs the emotions in their heart.

You may be surprised by how passionate your relationship is once you have a chance to feel it with a purity of heart.

Gemini

Every relationship will experience its own share of problems, but that does not mean you have to toss it away.

Becoming healthy as a couple may require some additional support, but if you love each other, it can be worth striving toward.

Cancer

Plan a secret getaway with your partner. A sweet surprise can bring a little spark back into your love life.

Everyone needs something to look forward to, and although you may not have a lot of time or are limited in financial resources, you may find a simple idea that can create a memory to last a lifetime.

Leo

Family secrets during the holiday can create a stressful situation between you and your partner.

Today, if you want to avoid drama at get-togethers, planning to be a united front can help set the right tone.

Virgo

It's time to break free from the expectations of others. When you love someone, go with the flow.

Don't become overly concerned or worry about whether or not you'll make others happy with your choices. Think about what will make your relationship grow and make you happy as a couple.

Libra

it's time for a road trip, and one way to really get to know a person is to take a long-distance drive with them.

If you love to travel, consider going out of town with your partner over the weekend to check out places you've never been to before.

Scorpio

Be open to what the future can bring. You don't have to control the outcome of a relationship.

Going with the flow can be a fun adventure and help you to experience the time of your life.

Sagittarius

It's OK to love the single life. You may not see your future being with another person. You can enjoy your alone time, freedom, and space.

Your life is yours to live, and you need to decide for yourself what will make you feel happy and fulfilled.

Capricorn

Let it go. It's never easy to say goodbye to a relationship you thought would last forever, but don't hang on to the past for too much longer.

It's time to start dating again and test the waters. You know your ex isn't the one for you, so why not find out who is?

Aquarius

Start networking. Meeting new people at work or through your line of business can be a great way to start feeling confident about yourself.

You never know who you will meet one day on the journey toward your future. You might find yourself meeting the person who will introduce you to the soulmate of your dreams.

Pisces

Hold yourself in high regard. It's one thing to be nice, but you do not have to be so nice that others walk all over you.

If you need to tell someone they cannot treat you a certain way, you can be assertive and let them discover your kindness should never be taken as a weakness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.