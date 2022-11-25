The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 26, 2022

What could cause three zodiac signs to have rough horoscopes on November 26, 2022?

The only thing that could potentially make this day rough is if things don't go according to plan.

We are besotted with Capricorn energy on this day, and that means plans are in order.

The word of the day is 'clockwork' and we mean it; we want things to happen at the right time because we know they can.

All it takes is having everyone on board, working toward one goal. If we can assist in making that happen, our day will be less rough. Unfortunately, with the Moon in Capricorn, that's going to be a tall order.

We're also looking at Moon trine Uranus, which is a transit that wants nothing to do with order. This transit brings out a carefree, wanton side to us; we want to take chances.

We want to dare to go there and being that Capricorn Moon really isn't about taking chances or going anywhere, this day is going to be filled with conflicting ideas and the people who uphold those conflicting ideas.

We're all used to the clash of the egos; as human beings, it's sort of a given, and today brings us as many annoying egos as we can tolerate, right to our door. Some of us may feel as though we have a sign on our foreheads that says, "Make me angry please."

Or, "upset my plans, make them all seem meaningless." Today brings the opportunity for others to shut our feelings down so that they can provide a space for their own version of feelings. It's all about 'them' today, and that means it's less about us.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 26, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While it may be true that if given the opportunity to goof off, you'll take it in a hot second. You think that you might have this kind of day today, but the Capricorn Moon would prefer it if you'd just keep your head in the game and continue on with your work.

You'll do what is required of you, but today will have you harboring deep resentment for someone in your life and they may not necessarily have much to do with the Capricorn Moon energy that is making you do things you don't want to do.

What's happening today is that you are rehashing old arguments; arguments that have long ago been settled and see no benefit in coming up again today. Yet, boom, there they are in the forefront of your mind and they are getting to you. It's as if you NEED to fight with someone just to blow off some of your frustrated energy.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Capricorn Moon will affect your work today. You feel happy and content doing the work you do, and there is someone in your life who doesn't love how your work affects their work, as you both work for the same company.

This person will voice their opinion as they feel it's only right to put a halt to what they think is your bad behavior, and you, in turn, will end your friendship/acquaintance with this co-worker because your ego has been bruised so badly that you feel you look better taking the role of the aggressive bully, rather than the 'caught red-handed doing something really bad' co-worker.

Capricorn Moon brings out your cold side; it has you protecting yourself to such a degree that you shut people out, thinking that everyone is 'out to get you.' You are overreacting today, Cancer. Forgive to live. Remember that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You fluctuate between loving a controlled environment and despising the confines of what that environment expects of you. This is work-related. You are someone who can very easily grow accustomed to routine; discipline is your total thing and you know that you can accomplish so much when you put your mind to it.

During Capricorn Moon, you may find that you don't like what you're doing and that you need to change it up a bit.

That's where things get squirrely you won't be able to get out of it.

You are obligated on this day to come through with something, and the pressure of it all is getting to you so bad that you may just end up rebelling. The problem with rebelling at work is pretty obvious: if you push it too hard, you'll be fired. So don't push it too hard. Got the hint?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.