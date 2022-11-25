The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 26, 2022

Every day is an opportunity to find luck in love, but when the stars are aligned just right, three zodiac signs often become the luckiest in love.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 26, 2022?

If you and your partner/date/lover/spouse can get past a few of the old 'memories that plague you' then today should be a very lucky day in love, indeed.

We're looking at some heavy Uranus energy on November 26, 2022. Uranus in Taurus can lead to the building of better relationships due to the Taurean nature of the bull in astrology.

We will have our relationship challenges today, and fortunately, we will override them. What may seem daunting at first will gradually, over the span of the day, turn into the beautiful realization that you and your loved one can and will make it.

With Moon trine Uranus, we're looking at the upside of this kind of freethinking, rebellious energy; on any other day, we might go a little too crazy with it and we might end up saying too much or doing too many wrong things.

Today has us joining together with our partners, and while the things we might accomplish together could be totally wacky, at least we're in agreement and we are working together to accomplish whatever it is that we have in mind.

Today starts out with an obstacle; similar to a wall, we need to get over it. We need to work together with our person to get past this apparent hurdle.

Some couples will throw in the towel right at the start, but there are power couples here who eat up the energy of Uranus, and not only welcome the challenges but work with the pressure to create more and more beauty, within the context of the romance.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 26, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're lucky in love today because you like a challenge, in fact, you are bored out of your mind by placid situations and on this day, November 26, during Moon trine Uranus, you'll welcome all the argumentative energy you can get.

Being in a relationship with you means that the other person has to be on their toes all the time; they have to live up to your standards, and while that may sound controlling on your part, you have set the tone for a very exciting relationship.

Your partner seems to have manifested you as their teacher in this life, and you're only too happy to oblige. It's not that your partner is weak or needy, it's that their personality just happens to work very well with yours, and you are a little overbearing at times. The weird thing is...they like it, and they're actually going to like it a lot, today.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today gives you a chance to make good on a promise that you've made to the person you are either interested in, or currently involved with. This gives you hope for the future, because whatever it is that you're about to prove, it's good, and it will be accepted well by the person you want to impress.

By keeping your word on this day, November 26, you show your person that you are honorable, but not only that, you show that you are FUN.

Uranus energy, when 'done the right way' has the capability of making things more enjoyable. You and your person get to toss around a few ideas today, which open up the doors to possibilities in the future. Today is for teasing and kidding around; nobody gets hurt, and no feelings are crushed. We're keeping it light today, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During Moon trine Uranus, you and your mate might get it into your heads that today would be a good day to do something wicked and fun, which implies that you and your partner have a secret that only the two of you know about. This secret is harmless, but it unites the two of you, and on this day, during this transit, you'll sink back into this secret place that you've created together.

Of course, this is a state of mind, but it's similar to gaming; you and your partner might decide that today is a good day to role-play or pretend to be someone you aren't — just for the fun of it.

You and your mate have found the key to making this relationship exciting, and one of your fun escapes revolves around role-play and taking on 'characters'.

You are both somewhat theatrical, and during Moon trine Uranus, that tendency has a safe place to thrive in. Luck in love is individual; you both happen to like 'make-believe.' Go for it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.