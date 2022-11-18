The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 19, 2022

Luck in love is a fairly easy thing to have on a day like today, as today brings us a Libra Moon sextile Venus, which means 'a good time was had by all.' This transit is helpful for those who are in relationships that want a 'kick' out of life and have been looking for it, yet haven't found it yet.

Today, November 19, brings with it so much possibility for newness and fun. Today isn't a heavy day fraught with problems or arguments; instead, today is for laughter, lightness of being, and easy-going communication between lovers.

Libra adds a gentle air to the day, while Venus directs that gentleness towards love and beauty. We can expect to feel good on this day; unruffled by dramatic events. We turn our backs on the confusion and anger and give ourselves over to the sweet peace that comes with trust, companionship, and the feeling of security.

So, for certain zodiac signs in astrology, today brings about feelings of calm and balance, and this is especially helpful for couples who have recently gone through hard times or personal growth; togetherness is the key to today's success, as well as silence, smiling, and trusting embraces. You know your person and they know you; it's a good thing. Cherish it.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 19, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are one of those check-in every five minutes people, meaning that, if you're not in the presence of the one you love, you're on the phone video chatting or texting them to see 'what's up.' Today brings you the same, but where the rest of the world feels that your kind of behavior is excessive and ridiculous, you love every single second of it and will not ever give up this feeling.

During Libra Moon sextile Venus, you will probably be texting your love nonstop, simply because you adore them so, so much and the feeling is mutual. If you have to spend time apart, then it matters not: you are always in touch. It's taken you a long time to find someone this trustworthy, and now that you're just about ready to believe in it, it gets even better. There aren't many bad days in love for you, so once again, it looks like you got lucky, Taurus!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Face it, Virgo; whoever loves you must love the entire package, and you aren't always the easiest person in the world to get along with. Nonetheless, the person who DOES love you loves you to the Moon and back, and during Libra Moon sextile Venus, you will feel so at ease with them that all will feel right in the world.

There's nothing quite like knowing that your relationship is practically untouchable and that you and your person are a functioning unit of love. Today may even add a touch of romance to your relationship, as it seems that your person has a surprise in store for you. Nothing gigantic, but enough to make you smile from ear to ear. You're lucky in love today, Virgo, and possibly all the time, as well. Nice!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You get something you want today, and it just so happens that you've wanted this for what feels like forever. And guess how this awesome gift is going to come to you? Bingo! The person you are in love with is about to give you a gift and being that you are very, very specific in the things that you like, you will be surprised that your person is so on point; it's as if they know you inside and out.

They are assisted by Libra Moon sextile Venus, and your reception of their gift is equally as influenced. Today brings peace and balance to both of your lives. You can share and get excited about certain things. You can delight in your love and trust in each other for all time. At the end of the day today, you will both go to sleep knowing that your love is not only secure, but it's also sweet as pie.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.