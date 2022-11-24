The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 25, 2022

We have only three words for you today and those words are 'Moon opposite Mars.' While that may sound like some kind of code in a spy movie, the reality behind this lineup of words is that this cosmic transit is a troublemaker.

Mars's energy may blind us to how we perceive things on this day. For instance, this is the kind of day where we want to fight the good fight, protect the weak and defend the defenseless...all noble causes that reach our heart and make us want to be a part of it all...until, of course, we realize that nobody is listening. Nor does anyone want to.

We are alone in our anger today. We are alone in our desire to do good, and after a few hours of this, we might grow even angrier. That angry red planet up there is shining down a laser beam of hostility and misunderstanding, and we will be hard-pressed to escape its influence.

What's worse is that we really are well-intended on this day. November 25 is tricky; we feel that if we intend for the good then what else could we possibly receive in return but more goodness?

That's where things fail. We believe we are heading towards happiness and light, while the Moon opposite Mars is steering us — certain zodiac signs more than others — into chaos and darkness. So, what do we do about this? We deal, that's what. Just another day in life, folks. Move along, move along.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 25, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is a day you could do without. You are tired of being the one who fights other people's battles for them. You can admit to yourself that you enjoy playing the role of 'hero' in certain people's lives, and honestly, when you go 'hero' you go all the way, and you are very loved for the efforts you put in, especially when coming to the rescue of a friend in need.

Friends are everything to you, which is why this day may be a little rough, because it will be one friend of yours, in particular, that will reject your heroic efforts and pass them off as if they mean nothing.

Now THAT you do not like it. You don't need heaps of praise or compliments, but you will not stand for being ignored for what seems like no reason whatsoever. That's the Moon opposite Mars charm; you'll be fighting battles for people who didn't ask you to, and you will learn the hard way that your best isn't always appreciated.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today puts you smack dab in the center of someone else's love life, and in a way, you don't mind being the peacekeeper, or the advice giver. You've always been there for friends, in fact, you are one of the best friends a person can have, which makes today so insulting for you.

It seems that your world is under the influence of the Moon opposite Mars, and what you get out of this is the revelation of one of your friend's true nature.

They are, for lack of a better word, a liar. They have lied to you in the past and they will do it once again, today, November 25. You will be dumbfounded by their nerves, and you will become very indignant over their inconsiderate actions. Do not let them get the best of you, Virgo. This person was never your friend, to begin with.

Let them go, and know that you are still the best friend in the world to whoever is lucky enough to have you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Life is pretty carefree for you, and you like it that way. That doesn't prevent you from entering your share of dramatic events, and today looks like it's extending an invitation to you. Without knowing it, you'll be stepping into the viper pit, which essentially means that you'll innocently present yourself to 'friends' that are only interested in what they can take from you.

When you don't give them what they want, you'll notice a shift in their behavior; suddenly, you are expendable to them. This angers you as you feel you do not deserve this kind of shabby treatment. During the Moon opposite Mars, angry emotions flare, and unfortunately, other people will use you as their focal point. You need to get yourself away from these people as they seem relentless and cruel. Yikes!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.