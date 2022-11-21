The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Today, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Sun will begin a new chapter in the life of three zodiac signs as the Sagittarius Season begins.

How will the astrology forecast of Tuesday's horoscope impact these three zodiac signs?

Sagittarius is known as the philosopher of the zodiac—the zodiac sign who is on a quest not just for greater understanding but also for the truth.

During this horoscope season, you begin to adapt to this energy, you take it in and begin to explore new depths within your life and even yourself.

Astrology always works together in perfect divine coordination with the universe, the proof is in how the magic of Sagittarius Season follows the release we all experienced at the end of Scorpio season.

You were meant to traverse more challenging roads the past month or so, to feel things intensely and be confronted by those aspects to which you have tried to remain blind.

Scorpio is the hole being dug deep within the earth, while Sagittarius is the diamond just waiting to be discovered.

The Sun joins Mercury and Venus already in this expansive fire sign, kicking off the season ahead fast and filling you with hope and optimism about all that is to come.

During Sagittarius Season dreams of the future become important.

It does not necessarily matter if you can plan out all the exact steps that come later during Capricorn Season, but for now, it is enough to leave behind what has held you back and allow yourself to imagine a new and incredible life.

This does not mean you have to throw out everything and start all over again.

Nor does it mean that you need extravagance in order to lead a life of greatness.

It simply means that you are not hiding out from life, that you are not living in avoidance or complacency, especially if your heart longs to be elsewhere.

Sagittarius is the salve to mediocrity.

As this new season officially begins as the sun sets this evening, it is important to align yourself with your highest beliefs.

In the weeks ahead you are being encouraged to embrace every hope and dream, to look for the deeper meaning and even purpose behind everything.

Once you understand the purpose of a choice, a relationship, a career move, or even a life decision, you can then find the peace that you need to accept things and then make the changes necessary, so your life is in greater alignment with who you are.

Lucky for you the numerology of today is also helping you delve into everything as the stars align in the master number frequency and eleven and twenty-two.

Master numbers are those two numbers in numerology that are never reduced to one.

Eleven represents faith and the higher self while twenty-two showcases the ability to be able to create anything you desire.

Together in the 11-22-22 sequential number frequency, you are harnessing my immense amount of power from the universe.

This will allow you to tune into that deep sense of spirituality that Sagittarius prefers while also being in the position to create the reality of your dreams.

It is understood that once you understand the greater purpose in everything, you also then become more powerful in co-creating with the universe.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are seeing something in a different way. Suddenly as if a light has been turned on within a darkened room, the world around you looks different. This is especially poignant today as it is also the last day of Mars squaring off with Neptune until next year.

In the past few months, Mars in Gemini has created friction with Neptune in Pisces as themes in your love life and home have arisen.

At times it has been confusing to be unsure of what is real and what is only an illusion, but now as the Sun returns to your sign, so is clarity. You may not yet be in the position to fully understand or embrace your new reality, but simply feeling greater confidence in everything will go a long way.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It is a positive sign for you dear Scorpio that as Sagittarius Season begins, the Moon is in your sign. You have traversed a lot of shadows over the past month and are craving things to be different, lighter, and likely even easier.

While nothing is guaranteed and everything is earned, this holds the potential for you to feel like an emotional renewal is happening. The Moon rules your inner world and emotional self.

In Scorpio, just as the Sun enters Sagittarius means that you will be able to embrace a greater understanding of your emotional feelings which allows you to feel like there is a new beginning taking form. The next month holds many jewels for you, but today is the start of everything you have ever wanted becoming reality.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is the last day that Mars in Gemini will create a moment of opportunity as it connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Both planets are currently retrograde right now which is causing some slowing down, although it is just so you can gain a unique perspective. Mars is all about taking action, while Neptune rules dreams and illusions.

Gemini rules your own self and personal set of beliefs; however, Pisces governs aspects related to career and work. It is time to take some deeper reflection on a certain career path or advancement to make sure you are seeing the full picture.

With Sun, Mercury, and Venus all in Sagittarius though there is a romantic focus as well which means that there could be a decision to be made that affects both your personal and professional life. Remember that time is on your side, so do not feel rushed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.