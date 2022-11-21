The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, November 22, 2022

If you are in love on November 22, 2022, then you are among the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love.

You stand to benefit simply because we are now moving into the Sagittarius Sun season, which starts on Tuesday.

This means everything and every zodiac sign gets a second chance at matters related to the heart.

We do have the problematic associating planetary transits that affect the daily horoscope: a Moon opposite Uranus and the Moon square Saturn.

These astrological influences are rolling around in the heavens today, as well. So, if you are able to rise above the mayhem on November 22, you and your partner may end up having one of the best love horoscopes yet.

The Sagittarius Sun helps lovers to see both sides of an argument. It allows space inside us to exist where we are tolerant, easy-going, and forgiving.

What makes this day lucky in love for three zodiac signs is that we are all more accepting during the Sagittarius Sun season.

We see the potential in all situations, and when it comes to our own love lives, we tend to see promise, rather than dismay, or defeat. We look at our own lives and we feel good about all we have and all we do not have.

While this planetary transit can be beneficial for just about everyone, it works even better for those zodiac signs who are open-minded and accepting of the change.

The 2022 Sagittarius Sun brings on the season of free-thinking, independent action in love. How lucky! We don't need someone else to approve of us, nor do we even need another person to begin with.

However, this one goes out to those who ARE in a relationship; appreciate what you have, work on it, and don't let it slip into nothingness. Together, you and your mate can make the world your oyster if you so choose.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 22, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's as if you have finally worked out the kinks in your relationship and now, the two of you can move forward, unperturbed by any nasty events of the past. You have definitely played your part when it comes to nasty behavior, and yet, your partner is still here, still sticking it out with you, and why?

Because they love you, Scorpio, and even though you, at times, believe you are unlovable, it seems that you lucked out and found yourself someone whose faith in you is unshakable. During Sagittarius Sun, you will finally see the future with this person; it looks good, too.

You no longer hang on to visions of yourself suffering through a relationship that you feel is fraudulent. You have changed, Scorpio. You are now honest and interested; you now know that you won't be sabotaging this relationship. Sagittarius's Sun helps move that idea into place.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being that this is the first day of your seasonal reign, you will absorb all the goodness you possibly can, and in return, you will share that good cheer with the person you love most in the world. Your love life is on fire, Sagittarius, and that makes sense in your Fire sign world.

You and your partner take each day as it comes; you place no pressure on each other to be anything other than what and who you are, and that is the number one cause of the success in your relationship.

While you aren't in an open relationship, you are both open to the idea of bringing knowledge, curiosity, art, and science into the partnership. You are both so into so many 'advanced' things that, in a way, you're meant to be together. You find joy in just being next to each other in proximity, and on this day, you might end up glued to each other. It's fun to be close, and you both love it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your love life doesn't look like everybody else's, and during Sagittarius Sun, it takes on an even newer look, one that most certainly will be misunderstood by onlookers. Your love life will take on independence today, which means that both you and your partner will 'free' each other to go experience other people during this time.

Your love for each other is so strong, but it is also based on freedom and freethinking — you allow each other the freedom to be whoever you want to be. During Sagittarius Sun, you'll be overwhelmed by the idea of just getting out there, having fun, being yourself...on your own, without your partner there.

What you do have is someone to come home to, and that is your ultimate pleasure. It's good to be free and to uphold the idea of freedom as a must-have experience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.