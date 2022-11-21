The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 22, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday with the Moon and Sun in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If something is not working for you, start over. Today is perfect for wiping the slate clean and beginning a project from scratch.

Use what you have learned to improve a project. Today is also ideal for researching, updating wills, and revising inheritance or estate plans.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love finds you where you are. If you are searching for your soulmate, better half, or person that completes you, don't sit back and wait for them to come to you.

Take a step to move love in the right direction. Update your dating profile or if you feel the need to, hire a dating coach to help you improve your approach when meeting others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is ideal for reviewing your goals, objectives, and the steps you plan to take to work on your health.

If you have been letting a few areas of your life slide due to a lack of time or resources, make it a point to clarify your goals.

Make it a point to work through any snags in your prior approach so you don't make the same mistakes again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A part of you may be intrigued by the mysteries in life, the dark arts, and the occult.

When you are curious about the dark arts, indulge yourself in things that help you to explore the psychology of the mind.

Check out the latest true crime shows or thrillers. Listen to an audiobook on the drive home or podcasts about serial killers.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

No one likes to feel as if they are being controlled by others, and you may feel a little more sensitive to manipulation tactics on the part of authority figures.

Today may involve some push and pull activity as you try to assert yourself and others pull back in order to maintain an upper hand at work.

The struggle can be harder than usual to navigate, and it may be better to wait a few days to prove a point or to act more assertively.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Advice given is always received much better when it was sought out by the person who is receiving it.

You may be quick to shoot off a text or an email with well-intentioned input but there are a few things that need to happen first before others can hear what you are trying to say. Use kindness in all of your communications and interactions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Is it time to do a credit check? You get two free credit reports a year, and if you have not reviewed yours yet, this is the time to do it.

A deep dive into all your financials can be of great benefit to you this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everyone has a dark side to them, and there are areas of your own life that you can work to improve upon.

The next few days are perfect for doing shadow work and exploring triggers with a therapist or someone who knows you well.

If you have wanted to work on intense emotions, the next few days support your ability to command greater self-control in a wide variety of settings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Searching for a long-lost friend? The Moon in your sector of endings may provide you with a bit of support in locating a person you wish to speak with once again.

A little bit of digging on social media may help you find a childhood friend, cousin, or another person you long to meet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Deeper meaning can be found in your job, and even though this week may be particularly busy due to the holiday, you can discover a special connection to your work.

Feeling good about what you do may create a desire for even more success in your field of interest.

Once you get a little time away from family and friends, you'll feel refreshed and ready to perform even stronger than before.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your third eye opens and allows you to sense things without being told what they are. You have a natural inclination toward psychic awareness, making it the perfect day to do a self-directed tarot reading.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some secrets are too juicy to keep, but that does not mean people should share what it is that they know.

If you are getting ready to open up in a big way to a friend, think long-term. It can be super hard for a person to maintain confidence! It might be better not to put them in a position where they feel as though they cannot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.