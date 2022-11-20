The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Honest Relationships During Mercury Conjunct Venus On November 21, 2022

When we meet someone whom we know we will get into a romantic relationship with, we bring our best game; they get to see us at our finest, and we, them.

That's how the dating game works: we sort of 'lie' to the person we want to impress so that they don't reject us for being ourselves, just in case being ourselves is ultimately not what we think another person might want.

This also means we have to keep up, this facade or image, and that means we have to keep track of our moves.

After a while, being in a relationship becomes about finding new ways to hide who we really are, and newer ways to keep up the lie.

During Mercury's conjunct Venus, upholding the lie will become near impossible. As it should! This is our big opportunity to come clean; we are who we are, and while we might have fallen into the fear pit that tells us we'd never be accepted as we are, we will come to know on this day that being who we are is all we are.

The days of lies, false imagery, deceptive side-tracking, and inauthentic behavior are over. It's time to face the music, which means, it's time, to tell the truth, come hell or high water, as they say.

During Mercury conjunct Venus, we will be compelled to get it all out of our system...and that goes both ways. Expect your partner to come clean, too, as they can hardly keep it up anymore, either.

This could be the beginning of something amazing but some zodiac signs have to trust that this is going to work. We need honesty in our relationships, and we need to know that honesty really is the best policy and that this relationship can work much, much better if we apply honesty and open communication.

The three zodiac signs who need honest relationships during Mercury conjunct Venus on November 21, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've had it with the little white lies and the fabrications on both your parts; it's clear that you and your partner haven't always been upfront and honest with each other and as the days go by, you start to wonder, 'why not?'

Why was it so scary to just be yourself around this person, and have they ever been themselves around you? Now that time has passed, you are hungry to know what your partner is really made of; you've both passed off these illusory beings on each other and you've called these illusions 'your truth.'

They are not your truth, and it's time to bring in the real deal, as both of you have noticed that you're at an impasse right now, and in order to move forward, you have to own up to the truth of your relationship. It's time to get honest and wise; let Mercury conjunct Venus do its magic, Gemini. Start speaking the truth and watch what happens.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You didn't really intend for your relationship to become so superficial, and as you get further into it, you are starting to become uncomfortable with where this is heading; will you always have to stand on ceremony for everything? Will you always have to look as fresh as an angel first thing in the morning to avoid putting your mate off?

This is not the life you bargained for, and while it may have been fun for a while, you're not really into impressing your partner day in and day out with your perfection mainly because you are not perfect, and honestly, you want to remain that way: imperfect and ordinary.

During Mercury's conjunct Venus on November 21, it will occur to you that you both need to set this facade free and get down to the business of existing in a relationship built on honesty and truth.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're pretty much a straightforward person and when it comes to telling it like it is, you're there with that. Honesty has always been the only road for you, but that doesn't necessarily mean everyone in your life abides by that idea.

You are with someone right now who is somewhat obsessed with the image; they enjoy the idea of perfection and facade, except they seem to be equally as obsessed with showing your relationship in a light that doesn't actually exist.

You only want to be yourself, and you have started to become troubled by your partner's desire to make things 'look' a certain way for the sake of those who observe. They are trying to impress people by showing off the relationship when you'd rather keep it private and undisturbed by onlookers.

During Mercury's conjunct with Venus, you may want to set aside some time to talk with your partner about reality, truth, and honesty. It means everything to you, Leo, so you might as well get it done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.