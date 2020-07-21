How Well Do You Know Your Partner? 115 Questions To Test Just How Strong Your Relationship Really Is

Let's do it!

How well do you think you know your partner? Well, to find out, you should be able to answer all these questions as a test that will show you just how well you know your significant other inside and out.

After you have been with your partner for a while, you should know a lot about them because you have a chance to learn more.

At the start of a relationship, it's normal to not know the answers to these questions, but after you have known each other for a while, you should be able to answer anything.

If you are meant to be with a person, you want to know everything about each other. You ask questions and start learning more and more.

This tells you how truly you know one another and how deep your relationship is as a whole.

I recently entered a relationship and I yearn to know everything about him. We spend hours talking on the phone, texting each other random questions, and FaceTiming each night. There is something that just feels right. We both feel like we can tell each other everything without fear of judgment.

That's how a relationship is meant to be when you can talk about anything without being scared of their reaction. And the more we are together, the more information we start volunteering with each other.

This is when your significant other becomes your best friend and more because they know your deepest, darkest feelings and emotions as well as everything you have done in life.

Knowing these things about your partner brings depth to your relationship. But it's also important to make sure you are sharing with them the same amount of information. Because if they freely discuss anything with you, that means you mean a lot to them, and they should have the same respect given to them in return by your own willingness to explore your compatibility and to really see where you could go together as a couple.

But it all relies on you opening up to each other and talking.

So here are 115 questions you should be able to answer about your partner after you have known each other for a while.

Personality Questions

1. Does your partner consider themselves more like their mother or their father in terms of personality? In what way?

2. What is a personality trait your partner dislikes about themselves, and that they share with a parent?

Childhood Questions

3. When your partner was a child, what did they want to be when they grew up?

4. How did your partner spend their summers as a child?

5. What town/city did your guy grow up in?

6. What was the name of their primary school? Where was it located?

7. What was your significant other's favorite dish as a kid?

8. What was the worst trouble that they got into as a child? What was the punishment?

9. What was their favorite subject in school?

10. What was his least favorite subject? Why did he hate it? Did he ever fail it?

11. Did your partner ever repeat a grade in school?

12. Did they have a favorite teacher? What is his/her name, and what did he/she teach?

13. What is your significant other's fondest childhood memory?

14. What was your partner's first pet? What was its name?

15. What was their favorite cartoon show as a child?

16. Have they ever performed on stage? If yes, what did they do?

17. What were your partner's hobbies in school? Was your partner boisterous or shy?

18. Did they play any sports when growing up? What were they good at?

19. Did your partner have a nickname as a child? What was it? Bonus point: Did they like the nickname? Why?

Work and Achievements Questions

20. What are your partner's favorite and least favorite aspects of their work?

21. Who is someone your partner considers to be a mentor, or who has been a strong positive influence on their professional development?

22. Outside of their career, what's something your partner considers themselves naturally talented at?

23. Which of your partner's achievements are they most proud of?

24. What does your partner love about his job?

25. What do they hate about their job?

26. Has your partner ever quit a job?

27. When and what was your better half’s first job?

28. Does your significant other love what he does for a living?

Likes and Dislikes Questions

29. What type of music does your partner secretly like? What's a musical taste they have that most people wouldn't know they enjoy?

30. What is the name of their favorite book?

31. What is your partner's favorite smell?

32. What is your partner’s favorite flavor of ice cream?

33. Does your partner prefer cats or dogs?

34. What is their favorite color?

35. Does your partner prefer store-bought gifts, gift cards, or handmade presents?

36. Would your significant other rather do laundry or dishes?

37. What is your partner’s favorite sports team? Who is his favorite sportsperson?

38. What is your partner’s least favorite housework task?

39. Do they prefer reality television, sports, or news?

40. Would your partner rather watch a movie at home or in the theater? With friends or alone?

41. Would your significant other rather watch a horror movie or a comedy? Or a romantic sob fest?

Capabilities Questions

42. Can they change a tire?

Family and Friends Questions

43. Which of your partner's aunts or uncles are they closest to?

44. Name two of your partner's grandparents. Can you name all their grandparents?

45. Is your significant other close to his extended family? Do they meet at family gatherings?

46. Who is their oldest friend? Who were their best friends through the years?

47. Is your partner close to his parents?

48. Are their grandparents still alive?

49. What is their mother’s maiden name?

50. How many siblings do your partner's parents have? Can you name them?

51. What did your partner's parents do for a living?

52. Does your partner have any nieces or nephews? If yes, how many? Can you name them?

53. Does your significant other have any siblings? What are their names?

Food Questions

54. What is your partner’s favorite ice cream flavor?

55. What is their favorite thing to eat for breakfast?

56. What is their favorite thing to drink? Does your partner prefer Pepsi/Coke, etc?

57. Does your partner like vanilla or chocolate better?

58. Does your partner prefer his coffee hot or iced? Or, is he a tea person?

59. Does your significant other prefer spicy or bland foods?

60. What is the name of their favorite restaurant?

61. Does your significant other drink alcohol? If yes, what is their favorite alcoholic drink?

62. Do they prefer ice cream in a cup or a cone?

63. Would they choose whipped cream or chocolate syrup on their ice cream?

64. If your partner could have one food for the rest of his life, what would it be?

65. Do they like regular pizza or pineapple pizza?

66. What is their favorite kind of cake? Chocolate, vanilla, pineapple…?

67. What can your partner not eat? What are they allergic to?

68. If they could have dinner with one person (whether dead or alive), who would that be?

69. What is their favorite meal of the day?

70. Has your partner ever snuck food into a movie theater? If yes, what was it?

71. Does your significant other like to cook? If yes, what is their most popular dish?

Wants and Desires Questions

72. Name a country your partner would love to visit.

73. What purchase is your partner currently considering? What's on their wish list?

Future Questions

74. What does your partner typically look forward to most about the weekend?

75. What is their dream car? What color do they want it to be?

Physical Appearance Questions

76. What’s your partner’s least favorite body part?

Traveling Questions

77. What are the three best places that your significant other has been to? Would they love to visit again?

78. Does your partner prefer to travel alone or in a group?

79. Do they prefer to travel by plane, train, or car?

80. If your significant other could get free tickets to go anywhere in the world, where would they go?

81. How many countries has your partner traveled to? Did they travel alone?

82. Have they ever gone camping?

Fears Questions

83. Of all the ways there are to die, which does your partner fear the most?

84. Does your significant other have any phobias? Are they afraid of insects?

Relationship and Love Questions

85. What disappointment or rejection from your partner’s past still stings?

86. How old was your partner when they had their first kiss?

87. What are the three things that they like about you?

88. Where did you both take your first picture together?

89. What is the best gift that you ever gave your partner?

90. How many girlfriends/boyfriends did your partner have before you both got together?

91. Was your significant other ever in a serious relationship before meeting you?

92. How have things changed since you both have gotten together?

93. Between the both of you, who is better at making financial decisions?

94. Does your significant other get easily jealous?

95. How and why did their last relationship end?

96. What is that one thing about your partner that can make you go weak in the knees?

Religion Questions

97. Is your partner religious? Is their family religious?

Miscellaneous Questions

98. Does your significant other know how to do his laundry?

99. Has your partner ever had surgery?

100. If they were a superhero, what would they want their superpower to be?

101. Does your significant other believe in ghosts? Have they seen any?

102. If your partner could learn a new language, what would it be?

103. How many kids does your partner want to have in the future?

104. Does your significant other still watch cartoons? If yes, which ones?

105. Do they know how to swim? Where did they learn to do it?

106. Does your partner have any birthmarks?

107. Does your significant other have any tattoos or piercings? If yes, what and where?

108. Have they ever been to a bachelor party? What was the naughtiest thing they did there?

109. Does your partner still have their wisdom teeth? If no, at what age did they get them removed?

110. Is your better half organized or messy?

111. Has your partner ever dyed their hair a funky color? If yes, what color did they opt for?

112. Does your partner curse a lot?

113. Has your partner ever been arrested? If yes, for what?

114. Has your significant other ever broken any bones? If yes, which one/ones?

115. Has your partner ever been awake for 24 hours straight? What were they doing?

