The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022 brings three zodiac signs luck in love on the last day of the Scorpio Sun, and that could possibly coincide with feelings of wanting to show our loved ones what they mean to us.

It's not as if we're about to lose our passionate drive, but we might actually be feeling that drive go into excess during this time as Scorpio wants to stick around, and as it goes with nature, it cannot. It must make way for the next astrological season, which is Sagittarius and the upcoming New Moon.

On this day, November 21, we are looking at how the transit Mercury conjunct Venus can benefit our love lives. This isn't the easiest of planetary transits, but if the right people figure out how to work with this kind of energy, the only result is success and that is how three zodiac signs will take this astrological transit, on this day: right to the top.

This is the day where we say the important things the stuff that hasn't been said. We take a chance by admitting to certain things on this day, but in doing so, we create a much more honest circumstance by which we can let our love relationships grow.

Today is about honesty and trust. Mercury conjunct Venus allows for smooth and friendly conversation between lovers and gives us the insight that we can't blow it, simply by saying the wrong thing.

That's where the trust part comes in. Don't worry so much about ruining things; everything needs to be tampered with to a degree, so this day is about trial and error. In love relationships, this is called 'everyday life.' Trust your partner, and speak your heart.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 21, 2022?

It could be Gemini, Virgo, or Pisces.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you like the feeling of being in Scorpio season, you also like feeling affectionate and amorous towards your partner, and today may just turn out to be the kind of day that lovers dream about: lounging around effortlessly with only love on the mind.

Days like this are few and far between for just about everyone, but in your life, you rarely, if ever, get the chance to just love someone and do nothing much more than that with your entire day. It's all OK, and it makes you feel happy.

Your desire for your partner is reciprocated and that makes you feel young, happy, attractive, and at peace. You don't take days like this for granted as you generally expect the worst, but today will have you laughing, knowing that there is NO WAY you can see this day as anything but AWESOME.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All you want is to know that you and your partner are 'good'. "Are we good?" That's the question that comes up today between the two of you, and with Mercury conjunct with Venus, there's a great chance that 'good' is the operative word of the day.

Yes, you are doing good and yes, you feel very free with your words today, as if you know your partner is strong enough to not take every single thing you say seriously.

You may have to watch your words a little bit, however, as you can't always assume that your insults are actually just being funny but that's a good lesson for you to imbibe.

Today lets you be you, in all of your Virgo glory, and that means your partner gets to let it rip as well, as that is how you like it: out in the open, no secrets, all fun, ready to rumble all the way to the end.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are so on board with the ups and downs of being in a relationship. Today, during Mercury conjunct Venus, on November 21, you will come to know that this thing is never going to be easy but that doesn't mean it isn't going to be great. You and your partner are total opposites; the world has no idea what the two of you go through, although they certainly do like to tell you their opinion.

The one thing you can count on today is the bond between you and your partner.

You may not always get along, but holy smokes, when one of you is needed, BAM, you are there for the other in milliseconds. Today shines a light on this trusted bond that you have with your partner and puts them in the kind of light that makes you feel happy to be alive you have the love of your life with you, all the time. Now THAT's lucky!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.