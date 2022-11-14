The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Someone is in love with you, Aries, you may not even know it.

Venus may bring you a secret revealed as she prepared to leave Scorpio to enter Sagittarius this week. Keep your ears open, as truth may be showing up in your romance life.

Taurus

Love is amazing, isn't it? You may think you know someone well and then one small change takes your life in new directions.

This is the time when your relationship experiences a small test of its resilience. You can pass it, Taurus, but you will need to decide if you can let go of some old tendencies in order to grow.

Gemini

There is work left to do but you are in a good position to see things through. Healthy relationships do not happen by accident.

You have to talk about things openly and you also need to consider what is best for you and the other person.

Today, an area of work may appear in your relationship. Don't see the mountain as an impossible climb. See it as an opportunity to love in bigger ways.

Cancer

Romance sometimes happens when you least expect it to. You may not realize how easy it is to meet someone whom you fall in love with.

Today you could be strike by cupid's bow and arrow through no effort of your own and meet the person of your dreams.

Leo

Family matters come into focus. You may discover some new intriguing information about your parent's love story.

Today can tug at your heart in a way you never imagined it could before.

Virgo

Certain conversations cannot wait, Virgo. When you have been holding on to a thought or feeling it is such a relief to get it out in the open.

You may wonder what took you so long to find the courage to speak your mind. Once you do, it will never want to hold back again.

Libra

It's time to get some early shopping done, Libra. it is so much fun to bring a smile to your loved one's face with the perfect gift. You can start now and miss all the rush delivery problems and get things prepared early.

Scorpio

There are times in life when you simply must make a decision, and even when it's difficult, you can't delay it any longer.

Today, when it comes to love, you know what you want. What you need to do now is decide you're going to go for it, no matter what.

Sagittarius

The past can repeat itself if you're not careful, Sagittarius.

It's good to pay attention to patterns in your love life so that when you spot the same in others you recognize it for what it is.

Capricorn

A good friend may be going through a terrible breakup and need a shoulder to cry on. You may not understand all that they are feeling, but knowing you are there to show support is enough.

Aquarius

Your job has required so much of you, and perhaps it has been at the expense of your love life. It's time to set a few clear boundaries, beginning with leaving the stress of your job at the door when you get home.

Pisces

Faith often proves itself when you least expect it to. You could have thought that a relationship was over for good, but suddenly the ex comes back around asking for another try. It's not easy to take a leap of faith, but if that is what your heart wants, then that is what you can decide to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.