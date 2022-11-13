The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 14, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, November 14, 2022. The Moon leaves Cancer to enter Leo.

A lot of important changes are coming up for each zodiac sign. Read below to find out what is in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgment

Don't second-guess yourself too much, Aries. When you have become certain of what you believe, go with it.

There will always be lots of voices and naysayers who will not see your dreams as possible. What matters is feeling confident in what you perceive to be your fate and destiny.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You have been keeping to yourself a bit more lately, but now is the time to branch out.

You need to socialize and get back out into the world. Wisdom is only worth having if it is shared.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Things are a bit crazy in the financial department. You are making good money, but there are also bills to pay.

Things level themselves out. You can stay afloat as long as you keep an eye on your budget.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You can trust someone who betrays you and it hurts like crazy. This may feel like rock bottom.

You have trouble getting over the truth of their lack of character, but once you recover you'll be much stronger than before. You'll spot red flags long before you see them again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are dealing with a double-minded individual who cannot decide what it is that they want.

When you are unsure what they will do, it's best to keep the focus on your own wants. You will waste time holding off to live your life; let the figure their own world out and you live your own life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

A new adventure is here, Virgo, and you are ready to start. You have been waiting for this moment for as long as you can remember. It's going to be better than anything you've done before.

Because you have experienced so many problems in the past, you'll be even more appreciative and thankful fo this future opportunity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

The instability you've been gripped with is finally coming to a much-needed close.

While you would not wish these problems on anyone in life, you have learned a lifetime of lessons that will carry you until the end of time. It was hard but worth it all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have so many things falling into your lap right now. it's as though you have luck coming from the sky and there's little you have to do.

You are doing well in the area of luck, and all you have to do now is take action.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You can be a bit paranoid if things seem to be going in the wrong direction and you do not know why. You may not be able to put your finger on where these fears are coming from.

You need to work through them so you understand the problem better, but your dark side is coming out and showing you that there are circumstances you may prefer to avoid.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You have an opinion that you'd like to share with others, but before posting on social media be sure that you are comfortable with others disagreeing with you. It's always good to be heard, but it's even better to be able to listen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Things are complicated, but there is an escape. You're too close to the problem to see what's happening right now. But before you think there's nothing you can do to resolve the problems you face, realize you can always choose to live a life that is drama free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

An argumentative person is in your world and they only want to stir the pot to get you started. Don't let them get under your skin. Avoid their contentious ways and see them for the person that they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.