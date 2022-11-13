The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 14, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 14, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday with the Moon in Cancer entering Leo and the Sun in Scorpio.

The Moon in Leo encourages us to be brave, determined and calculated when making important decisions.

Remember, the Sun rules Leo, which implies that no matter what life throws your way, it's time for you to shine.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today brings with it a bit of determination as the Moon enters Leo. You shine brightest when you are wearing red and doing things that are bold and courageous.

If you have waivered on following through with certain tasks in the past, the next few days allow you to remain fixed on your goal and to see it to completion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Matters related to your home and family light up brightly as the Moon spends a day in the zodiac sign of Leo.

Relatives may turn to you for advice and planning the upcoming holiday season, or even just to hear your strong opinions.

You have plenty of them, and when you are sitting pretty as a leader in your niche, enjoy it as these moments often come far and few in between.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo and today your friendly chatter may sound a bit like a roar. Your hardy laughter is contagious, Gemini.

You are the jokester, the true life of the party. Social engagements benefit from your presence and you are a natural communicator with lots to say. Embrace the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not easy to spend money on yourself when you are someone who prefers to be frugal about your purchases.

Today, something special may catch your eye and have you feeling like you would love to have it. It can be the splurge of the year, but if it makes you feel good and fits with the budget, it can feel worth the investment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are ready and eager to take on the world today, Leo. With the Moon in your zodiac sign for the next few days, you are penning a new chapter of your life.

You get to call the shots and make big decisions. But even a powerful day needs to wind down. End this one by doing something relaxing to balance things out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A difficult chapter in your life can still remain an open wound that needs tender care and consideration.

A flashback or a conversation can trigger unwanted memories, and during this time it may require saying you don't want to talk about it further.

When it feels necessary to put up a boundary or guard, don't be shy about saying it is needed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Loving your job and feeling good about putting your all into an important project is in your future, Libra. You have a lot of amazing ideas and talent.

This day is when holding back does you a disservice. Today, it's all about giving your all in whatever you set your mind to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

To teach others is something you always have wanted to do, but to do so can be risky business for you as you are sharing your thoughts and opinions more openly than usual.

You might not feel comfortable being in the front of a classroom, online leading a group, or publicly speaking, however, the opportunity can present itself and bring you much joy when it is done.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Choosing your spiritual path is a road you will want to take on your own. While others follow the crowd, you choose to listen to your heart and go down the path you feel is best for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Paying it forward comes naturally to you today. If you've been thinking about buying someone's groceries, or coffee, or donating to an organization that provides a holiday meal to a family in need, today provides an opportunity to find the right situation for your generous spirit.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be hiding a secret but are ready to share it with the right person. A part of you may feel a sense of uncertainty as to whether or not a friend can handle the truth, but there's no way to hold back any longer.

You're ready to be transparent and that means baring your soul and revealing what's on your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are exploring what it means to love someone selflessly without thinking of your own wants and needs.

Many people have difficulty putting themselves last but today you find this is what you do well, and sometimes it helps you to understand unconditional love in a way you had not before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.