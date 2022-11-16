The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, November 17, 2022

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 17, 2022, feel the change when Mercury shifts into Sagittarius thus creating more direct and honest communication.

Mercury is the planet that rules the mind.

It governs how you think and how you speak, in Sagittarius, it becomes focused on one thing, the truth.

Sagittarius is known as the truth seeker; the values above all else.

Mercury in Sagittarius can often be seen as being more challenging because the planet of communication operates differently here than in other zodiac signs, like Virgo or Gemini.

But challenges are only there depending upon what lens you are using to view them through.

Mercury in Sagittarius offers the benefit of being more direct and honest with those in your life, as well as with yourself.

The thing with being honest is that you are often taught that if it is not true, kind, or necessary then it should not be shared.

The reality being though is that the truth is not always kind.

If you are still looking for ways to diplomatically share the truth or control the outcome once you say what needs to be said, then you are not honoring the simple power of honesty.

Mercury in Sagittarius does not care much about the delivery of something, it is not overly concerned about feelings and ultimately it lacks the decorum that often dresses up the truth, so it is easier to take.

This makes the truth not only easier to be seen, but also spoken.

While some may not be thrilled with the news that this energy brings, it does not mean that it is not necessary.

During these two weeks since the last eclipse at the beginning of the month, events are still playing out.

Things are still coming together or even in some cases, falling apart.

Mercury in Sagittarius allows you to be fully honest and transparent, letting the pieces of life fall where they may.

The added benefit is that right now, Mercury and Venus are extremely close together in Sagittarius as the planet of love just moved into this fire sign yesterday.

Venus governs relationships, money, and real estate, and Mercury of course helps you formulate your thoughts and words.

Together it means that the next month or so will center around conversations involving love, finances, and even aspects related to where you call home.

As much as Sagittarius is the truth seeker, it is also known as the explorer.

It wants to discover something new and to have life be an adventure.

Sagittarius does not do stagnancy and while it often has to temper itself in not rushing ahead into instant gratification, it is always looking at becoming better and moving ahead.

This is the time to grow, to let your heart and your words be in alignment with each other, and recognize that the truth may not always be something that others or even you want to hear but ultimately it is what is needed.

With the truth, anything becomes possible because it is built on a foundation of stability.

The truth is what builds that new beginning you are dreaming of.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, November 17, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury and Venus are both in Sagittarius now which means that themes related to your romantic relationship are being highlighted. Currently, Mars is retrograde in Gemini which is slowing you down and making you do things differently. It may at first have felt like a period of restriction or being blocked, but as time is progressing, you are seeing that it is actually of benefit.

Your mind works so fast, it cannot always be trusted to take your feelings into account.

Now that you are under the energy of both Gemini and Sagittarius, you are able to see how the two come together. When you give yourself time to pause, you are also giving yourself a chance to feel. And when it comes to all those matters in life that matter most, it is your heart that will always know the way.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are within an extraordinary time right now Sagittarius and the difference is, you know it. Many of the changes that you have been seeking for years suddenly seem like they are on your doorstep.

Mars retrograde in Gemini is completing a major overhaul in your relationship department creating a space for you to understand what is of value for you and how that reflects in the action that you choose to take.

The thing is though that Mars is retrograde until January 12th, 2023, which means that you are having to sit in this space reflecting so that once direct, you can move ahead in diverse ways. Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius allow you to make sure that your personal feelings and beliefs remain at the center of what you are going through so that you are not just pursuing the truth, but that you become it as well.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are entering a phase of greater growth within your committed relationship and home environment. Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius light up this space of your life and as both converge here, important conversations and growth become inevitable.

For you as a Virgo, there have been lessons recently about making sure that you are seeing the whole picture of your partner and not just the parts you want to or even those small pieces you are focusing on which do not truly matter.

It is seeing what is real without either wearing rose-colored glasses or becoming meticulous over small pieces of humanness that everyone has. During this time, you are being encouraged to grow in this area of your life. To embrace the truth in all forms, not to hide what is happening but to be able to enjoy it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.