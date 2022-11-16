The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During Mercury Conjunct Venus On November 17, 2022

Because Mercury conjunct Venus is an incredibly beneficial transit when it comes to communication and bridging gaps, you may just find that the friendships in your life are noticeably smoother and more friendly than usual.

This is definitely a good time to work on getting closer to friends, as this transit is especially good at bringing people together.

So, if you have been thinking about an old friend, as we tend to do around the end of the year, it might be a good idea to reach out to them.

You may not have it in mind to reconnect or to stay connected for long, but Mercury conjunct Venus has a strangely positive effect on friendships that have been weakened as a result of time.

You might see new potential in your friend, and they, in you.

It's actually a very promising time for friendships to grow, but what's more important is that, if you've had a rift with a friend, this is the time to mend it.

Success is almost assured on this day for those of us who really want to work on our friendships.

If we do not want to lose friends due to things like laziness, insensitivity, or simply a lack of interest, then we can use the power that lies in the transit Mercury conjunct Venus to set these friendships straight again.

The three zodiac signs whose friendships improve during Mercury conjunct Venus on November 17, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

More than romance, friendship means the most to you. Yes, you readily admit it. Romances come and go in your life, but friendship is the stuff you depend on, and so far, it's always been good for you to think this way.

For a friendship to become improved upon, it doesn't mean it evolves into a love relationship, oh no; this means that you go out of your way to help friends, and the reception you receive for being such a good friend helps to cement the friendship for life.

During Mercury conjunct Venus, you feel closer to your friends than usual, and one person, in particular, seems to need your attention — something you are only too happy to provide for them. In giving this one friend your time and energy, you should tell them that you are there for them, at the time they need you. They will remember you always for this act of generosity.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The more the merrier; that's how you feel about friendships, but that doesn't mean you need a crowd scene in order to feel like you are surrounded by loving people.

During Mercury conjunct Venus, it will occur to you that you just happened to have won the jackpot, when it comes to good friends, and while this transit rules the sky, you will feel the need to solidify some of those relationships.

You want your friends around you; you also want to know they're not going anywhere.

Because you tend to be controlling at times, the kind of control that you'll exhibit during Mercury conjunct Venus is the kind that wants to make sure everybody feels special, and paid attention to. You will make several calls on this day, all of them to friends that you feel need to know just how much you love them.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During Mercury conjunct Venus, you will feel a very strong call to reach out to someone from your past, with the intention of both seeing how they are doing, and possibly restarting the relationship back up again.

You know that you and your old pal were, at one point, inseparable, and though friendships do fade, this one still has a chance at being something special, once again.

Friends mean the world to you, Scorpio, and because of your questioning nature, you don't make friends all that easily.

However, the friends you've already made are somewhat 'still' there for you, so it might be time to take advantage of the power that lies inherent in Mercury conjunct Venus and spark up the fire that made up the friendship in the first place.

You know who this person is, and you know you'd like to reconnect with them, so...what's stopping you? Go for it. That's what Mercury conjunct Venus is here for.

