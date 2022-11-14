The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve For November 14 - November 20, 2022

In the week ahead you will notice a connection between your relationship improving and realizing what matters most.

Challenges are normal in love, even those periods of feeling disconnected, but it is important to remember that it is not those moments that define your relationship but rather the bond that you both share.

Venus moves into Sagittarius which is the main energy this week that will positively affect your relationship.

While Sagittarius seeks the truth, it is also a sign of being able to dive deep to gain greater understanding.

Rather than focusing on things this week that have bothered you, it is instead the time to embrace all the joy and joy that you have in your relationship.

This is emphasized by asteroid Vesta moving into Pisces which will help you feel more nurturing and giving towards your partner and them while also tuning you back into the love that you have for yourself.

It is not that you have to forget those aspects of your relationship that are challenging, nor should you avoid them, but instead it is about recognizing that it does not mean you also do not have the relationship you’ve always desired.

Four zodiac signs whose relationships improve starting November 14 - November 20, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This next week is shaping up to be not only a really beautiful week astrologically but also one that holds a great deal of luck in love as well. In the days ahead both Venus and Mercury enter their own sign of Sagittarius ahead of the Sun next week which begins your zodiac and birthday season.

Venus in Sagittarius helps you to honor your own needs when it comes to love and relationships. This means that you are less likely to go along with something that is not in alignment with who you are because you are able to trust that there is meaning in how you love and how you need to be loved.

Venus in Sagittarius is looking for meaning, depth, and an incredible connection that is not just passionate but allows you to be able to keep growing. With Mercury shifting into your sign as well it means that you will be able to speak on these matters as they arise and feel like your heart and words are in alignment with each other.

Mercury in Sagittarius wants to talk things out for greater understanding so if it is felt challenging lately to share your feelings or thoughts, then this will help improve your relationship as well.

The big news though is asteroid Vesta, the planetary body that rules your inner spark and home, returning to Pisces which rules this area of your life. Home matters are going to be improved this week by recognizing what it is that you truly need from love and from the person you choose to share your life with.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Asteroid Vesta returns to your own sign this week helping what has recently produced Mars retrograde in Gemini which rules over your home life and committed relationship. Vesta rules your divine light and your feelings and desire for what home represents and means to you.

In Pisces Vesta becomes more sensitive, intuitive, and more concerned with what you have to give than what you stand to receive. It does not mean that you have to sacrifice yourself for others but being able to focus on how good it does feel to give love will help you recover from any recent challenges that you have had in your relationship.

The great news is that it is an energy that does not just affect you but also your partner which means you both should be feeling more giving during this time. This week the Last Quarter Moon in Leo occurs which highlights aspects of forgiveness and health.

Hopefully, during this time, you will be able to release any harboring ill feelings or resentment which will enable you to have a more cohesive and positive connection within your relationship. As Venus and Mercury move into Sagittarius this week it is important to remember that many of the same themes that will arise are those that help you feel more deeply loved by your partner.

It is a great time to plan trips, take a class together or even have one of those amazing conversations where you stay up all night talking about life. Use this energy to not just put the past behind you but start planning a brand-new future as well.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When planets become active within the romantic water sign of Pisces it means that you are going to start to see positive developments within your own relationship.

In this case asteroid Vesta, the force that governs your own internal light and that of your feelings for home returns to the intuitive and romantic sign of Pisces. This is important because you can often become too focused on what does not feel right or is not in alignment with what it is that you need in a particular moment with your partner.

While it is important to remain aware of any lingering patterns that take place, it is essential to make sure that you are not getting in your own way of enjoying what is going right.

In this case, Vesta in Pisces helps you to remember your own deep feelings that you have for your partner along with what does actually matter most to you in terms of your home and committed relationship.

The more that you can remember this, you are also able to let go of those pieces which do not truly matter anyway. It is okay that you and your partner are not exactly the same, it would be boring if you were, but making sure to remember what really matters can help you rekindle your flame together.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Sagittarius means a positive spin for your relationship as this fire sign activates your romantic relationship and all aspects of love. Venus is the planet that rules love and commitment which means that during this time, all matters of relationships for you will be improved.

Right now, Mars is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign, helping you to slow down before making a big decision that you may regret later so you can focus on what actually matters most to you.

Venus works with Mars to help show you the reason you have been guided to give someone another chance or wait a bit more time until making a final decision about a relationship.

By being able to embrace that love is a process and that you are not going to have a great day every day, you also are able to enjoy your relationship more.

You need to be able to see that the journey of love is one that you have to work together to achieve and that it means riding the waves when things do not feel quite right knowing that it does not mean it is permanent. Challenges are not forever, only love is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.