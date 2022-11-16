The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 17, 2022

Sometimes we speak out of turn, or too fast, or we end up putting out foot in our mouth; When we are inspired to speak up, as we will be during Mercury in Sagittarius, we run the risk of saying the wrong thing, and in this case, possibly the 'worst' thing.

What causes this day to be 'rough' is the idea that we are so excitable today, and yes, so positive and optimistic, that the words that exit our lips are sporadic and impulsive.

During Mercury in Sagittarius, we mean very, very well, but we also tend to lack discretion in knowing exactly what is the right thing to say and what is wrong.

Today may affect certain people in different ways, as its main 'gig' is to help with expressions of love and kindness.

Sounds like a win-win situation, as we're all so revved up for good times and positive energy, and then, there are a few of us here, today, who don't know what to do with this buzz of hope, and we may end up overstepping our bounds.

So, if there's one good thing that we can hang on to, today, it's the idea that whatever we say, we're not going to cause too much damage over it. We may sound like fools, and we may end up feeling like dummies, but we'll still be loved.

Our partners may not want to know how we feel after we express ourselves in a way that totally seems odd, but we will all get over it soon enough. Rough day? Somewhat, but nothing we can't get past...and you know it.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 17, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Don't worry too much, Gemini, as your 'rough' day is only minimally rough. How it manifests is in how you, in an overly excited state, share something with the person you love, and as soon as the words leave your mouth, you instantly regret it.

It's not that you say anything nasty or off base, or even insulting; you're just not totally finessed when it comes to speaking words of love to the person you adore, and your attempts feel like they're doing more harm than helping things.

Once again, do not worry; your partner loves you no matter what, and they take your blurting omissions in stride. But note this: There will be blurting and you will say things that will surprise even you. Prepare for cringeworthy moments, but know this: these are the moments that will bring both of you tremendous amounts of laughter in the future.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you feel good, you feel like a million-zillion bucks, and today is one of those super great feeling days for you, Leo. During. Mercury in Sagittarius, and you'll feel powerful and focused. So far, it doesn't exactly sound like a rough day, that is, until you open your mouth and you express yourself in such a way that you almost come across as rude...to your partner.

You are exuberant and fun; you love being the wild person in the crowd and you certainly don't mind showing off or daring to go there except during Mercury in Sagittarius, you may just go too far with words. Hopefully, whatever it is that you'll be saying during this transit won't be too 'weird' but there's a good chance your partner will accept it all, anyway. You're in good hands, Leo. Try not to break things.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are known to be snappy and inconsiderate, but not without an ample amount of guilt to help you get out of whatever it is that you've been so snappy about. Today, your snappy attitude will be brought to life, once again, due to the influence of Mercury in Sagittarius, which may also be your saving grace.

Why? Because on this day, you will snap at your partner, but Mercury in Sagittarius is so directed at making you say the right thing, that you'll be able to dance around what you've already said and you will make it into something good. Convoluted enough?

Your rough day won't last long, but it will prompt you into fixing it. What you say, whether it is insulting or caustic, will be smoothed out by day's end. You'll get whatever it is out of your system, and your partner will be glad you did.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.