The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, November 9, 2022

In the aftermath of the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, the energy turns intense and urgent today as you feel inspired to take on immediate change.

The Moon will still be Taurus for most of the day which means that much of the energy of the eclipse will carry through today.

When Lunar Eclipses occur, it means that the Sun and Moon are in opposite zodiac signs, drawing on the balance between the two.

The Sun is currently a passionate and intense Scorpio while Taurus is grounded in its joyful pleasures.

This brings a reflection on the passions that you follow in your external life based on your own internal beliefs around value, worthiness, and joy that you hold within.

While these themes are still high from the Lunar Eclipse yesterday, today Mercury in Scorpio moves into opposing Uranus in Taurus bringing in a sense of taking action at all costs.

This could feel like an urgent need to act upon whatever was brought to the forefront of your mind with the recent eclipse.

As much as you need to make sure to honor your feelings and desires, it is also important to recognize that no real urgency exists.

At a certain point on your journey, you may feel like suddenly something has come to fruition and there no longer is any turning back, so the action does need to be taken immediately.

Yet in others, that urgency is only a symptom of a lack of patience in the process.

Today it is important to take some time and tune into your feelings so that you can understand what it is.

Eclipses do provide major turning points within your life, but you want to make sure that you are forcing anything and instead embracing the divine path of the universe.

To do this look at what is arising within your own life when it comes to being pressed to release something, make a decision, or take a step forward in your future.

When the universe is working in your favor and really is providing a moment of opportunity, you will feel as if there is simply no other option available.

Even if you wanted to wait longer or somehow figure out a different alternative, it will feel like the universe is pressing you into action.

As the Sun in Scorpio unites with Mercury in Scorpio and then opposes Uranus in Taurus, there is a wave of change that is expected to arrive, even if it actually comes unexpectedly.

You just want to make sure that you are fully embracing the intuitive knowledge that is available around this time so that you can feel confident in whichever direction you decide to take.

If you find that you are pushing the process rather than being pressed by the universe, then try to take some time to reflect on your feelings.

Often, when you do get to that space of feeling like you have to control or do something it is because there is a major turning point right around the corner.

Sometimes it just may mean recognizing that it is about maintaining your pace rather than rushing ahead.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, November 9, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You likely are trying to find a balanced space after yesterday’s eclipse. Luckily for you today, that occurs. But it comes with you tuning into your feelings rather than your motivations. There has been a change recently in what you are prioritizing and what feels like is most important to you.

This can cause you to want to make some sudden changes to incorporate more space for this into your life.

As much as there is room for improvement, today it is important to slow down long enough to see what the universe brings your way. If you can only hold space for magic, the universe will certainly deliver.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sun and Mercury in your own sign are quite active today as Uranus in Taurus is brought into the mix. This represents communication and action related to your own self and beliefs with changes in your romantic life.

As you started to see yesterday, there are positive changes beginning to occur within your own life, but it is important for you to remain steady and take your cue from the universe.

Because you run so intensely, moments of inaction or even peace can feel unsettling because you are not used to it. Right now, just remember that a great deal is happening behind the scenes which means all you have to do is stay present for what is revealed.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon shifts into your zodiac sign today giving you some of the emotional benefits of the recent eclipse. With the recent astrology stirring up themes around your truth and health, today will serve as an opportunity to tap more into what you are actually feeling.

As an air zodiac sign and one of the rulers of Mercury, you have no problem thinking about different outcomes and scenarios; however, being able to tap into your heart and listen to the truth there takes more practice.

Right now, especially with Mars in Gemini currently retrograde, you are being given the opportunity to pause before making any big decision so that you can trust whatever you choose, it will be based on your heart.

