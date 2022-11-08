The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 09, 2022:

Aries

Things may feel a bit unsettled right now, and when the harmony is off in your relationship, dig deep to seek out answers.

The solutions needed are right at your fingertips, Aries. Problems are normal to couples, and love can help you to solve them.

Taurus

Don't give up hope, Taurus. Dating is difficult and it's not easy to find the perfect person.

But you're not looking for just anyone to love you, you want that perfect match. This will take time. Keep searching with hope in your heart.

Gemini

You are the one who can break free from the past. You may have come from a situation that was not good for you or your future.

The past does not have to define you. You will need to do a little work to make changes, but you can get through it and recreate your destiny.

Cancer

Intimacy can be scary especially when someone sees your imperfections and flaws.

They are what make you so beautiful, Cancer. The right person will not want you to be any other way.

Leo

You don't need to have permission to be happy, Leo.

Other people may feel jealous about your happiness with a new mate, but this is your life to live. You need to follow your heart.

Virgo

You are the creator of your fate, Virgo. You are the one who will map out a plan for your life and that includes when you are ready to date and meet new people.

It's OK not to feel like you're ready. If you need time to heal, there is nothing wrong with that. Your heart will lead the way.

Libra

Money and finances can be difficult topics to talk about. You have so many ideas and plans, but without knowing where your significant other stands on these topics, you're left to guess. Be transparent and open the door to the topic of money if you need to.

Scorpio

It's time to break out from what is familiar to you. It's uncomfortable to move outside of your comfort zone, but you need to.

Love can be scary especially if you aren't sure how the other person feels. But there's always a risk when you first start caring for a person. Admit you have feelings and see what happens.

Sagittarius

You have to be assertive sometimes. You will never know where you stand in a relationship by guessing.

Ask the person you're seeing where you stand to know if you are on the same page. If it's important for you to know now, don't be afraid to be yourself and ask.

Capricorn

When two people are meant to be together, nothing can keep them apart.

Everything can fall into place with a person who is both your lover and your friend. If you have many things you're compatible with, like magnets you'll be drawn toward each other.

Aquarius

Control is impossible in a relationship. No one truly has control over another person.

You may try to assert a little bit of your desire on a person, but they have the final say on how things can go.

Pisces

Letting go is difficult, but expectations are never meant for relationships.

You will find it the fastest ticket to disappointment. It's better to accept a relationship on its own terms and try not to push it toward a particular goal. Love is meant to grow organically.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.