The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On November 9, 2022

It's not just about Moon sextile Jupiter being an astrology transit that inspires independence, it's that it's Moon sextile Jupiter on NOVEMBER 9, 2022 that makes the difference here, and we're about to 'feel' things veering off this way, very soon.

The need to be free is a mighty call, indeed; we don't push this need aside, no matter how conditioned we are, or how much we've bought into the idea that being free is the equivalent of being sad, single, alone, or simply crazy.

Those zodiac signs who heed that call know what freedom is, and anything that keeps us from it is what they would call an obstacle.

During the Moon sextile Jupiter, there are no obstacles. Jupiter influences don't play well with opposing forces, in fact, if you think about the planet Jupiter, its sheer enormity is way too intimidating to think of getting in its way.

That's how things work today, with the Moon sextile Jupiter in the sky. The topic is freedom, the object is us, and the trajectory is independence. We want freedom from relationships, friendships, and family matters...we just want some time off, dang it!

Wait — friendship, family, and romance? Gone? No, not gone, just not a priority at the moment. Yes, you can think this way and not be a demon. Freedom requires no demonic skills, in fact, it's specifically human this time around. For those three zodiac signs who feel the need to be free, ultimately free, on November 9, 2022, then you'll be getting that rush once again, within this day.

The three zodiac signs who need to be free during the Moon sextile Jupiter on November 9, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll not only need your freedom, but you'll also bask in it and adore it because it's everything you need right now. Even if you blow it and end up clutching tightly to the world of people and social engagements, you still need that time off because time away from the world is precious to you.

You are that brave; you don't shy away from the idea of spending time on your own, as you've learned that you are, indeed, your own best friend.

Transit Moon sextile Jupiter expands your mind so that you are fully entertained, when alone. On this day, November 9, you'll feel a particular need to do things on your own, without the noise or opinion of anyone, even the folks you love. It's not about love right now, it's about independence. You need the freedom to think and to be yourself, and on this day, you will get what you need, thankfully.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You always go for freedom, no matter what, as you know that being alone or on your own is the only way you can get things done. And by 'things' we definitely mean every single thing there is.

You are, by nature, a loner. You love social interaction, but you'd feel incredibly burdened if you had to remain in a social situation for too long.

Even a romantic partnership stirs up the need in you for independence. It's not them, it's you...and you've explained this to people before.

You really are a sweet and happy person, if left to your own devices, and on November 9, during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will have no trouble telling your friends and family that, "No, you will not be in attendance."

If there's one 'group' in particular that makes you run for the hills, it's 'family.' Family gatherings inspire in you the desire to flee and take refuge in your own freedom.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been like this since the day you were born: independent, freethinking, on your own. There's nothing in your personal make-up that streamlines you into any kind of relationship. You may love friendships and love affairs, but you definitely love your freedom more than any of those conditions.

You are someone who cannot think unless you are on your own. It's not that you don't trust others, but this is your life, and you do feel that you are the only person who can truly guide you to where you want to be.

And, as it looks, the only place you really want to be for any length of time is on your own, free from people, free from expectations. As soon as you feel the pressure to act a certain way, you're GONE. Your actions are encouraged and supported by the transit Moon sextile Jupiter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.