The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Scorpio In Neptune On November 12, 2022

We tend to forget just how powerful the Sun season of Scorpio is, and when it's in transit with Neptune, as it is today, November 12, 2022, we may get to see some of the associated stereotypes that come with the significant rise to the surface.

One of the most typical traits of Neptune is the desire for romance and intimacy...but not forever. This is a desire that isn't thinking about marriage and kids, but one that takes place spontaneously, and has no plans for the future.

In other words, we want a fling, and when we want something, there's very little to stop us. During this time, we feel excited by the idea of something non-committal, yet, we want that connection.

We're not talking about cheating either; let's be clear on that. We are talking about those of us who may be between love affairs, or single, and because life has taught us to be wary of just about everything and everyone, we just want to keep our love lives 'light' right now.

And so, a fling it is. When we know what we're going for, it's easier to get as we're not kidding ourselves this time around. That means we're not trying to convince ourselves that we really want something more but we'll hide that truth from ourselves beneath the veil of a fling. No, we want a fling.

No heavy romance, no promises for more, no statement that demands anything from this connection. We walk in knowing what we want, and so do they; that's the kicker. We're not here to break hearts, we simply want some loving companionship.

The three zodiac signs who want a fling during Scorpio in Neptune on November 12, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Of course, it's you, Scorpio. You know yourself very well, and you know that when you're not being loyal and devoted to a partner — or demanding loyalty and devotion from them towards you, you are out there looking for love. This is how you will be feeling during this Scorpio/Neptune passage; you want to love and you want it fast.

One of the reasons you feel so amorous these days is because you're feeling exceptionally attractive and you want to share the wealth. Your health is in good form and that makes you feel strong, vigorous, and youthful, and all of those traits spell 'romance' to you...except the kind of romance you're looking for isn't the kind that results in a declaration of commitment. You'd rather play it safe, emotionally...just this time. No heart is involved, only friendly bodies.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a reason you want a fling, Aquarius, and that is because you always want a fling. You don't mind if your fling turns into a relationship, but if it doesn't, you're totally fine with that, too. Scorpio transits get you thinking about being with other people; you are social, but you're not the kind of person who readily dives into full-blown relationships.

You've spent a lot of time deflecting the judgments of other people, as they all think you should 'settle down and get married but that is just so NOT you, and never will be. So, you've decided to live your life on your terms, and on November 12, you'll feel powerful in your decision to be who you are, your way. And that means that you are the one who decides what to do with your love life. As it stands, the only thing you wish to do now has a fling. And so you shall.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The fewer hassles, the better. That's how you feel about your life right now, and where love is concerned, let's put it this way...you're not. You are not concerned with fulfilling some idea of being the one who is in the right relationship with the right person.

In fact, looking for the right thing seems like work to you, and being that it's the end of the year, the last thing you want to get into their work. Scorpio's transit with Neptune feels like a vitamin to you; it helps you feel strong and that causes you to be adamant about what it is you do with your love life.

You want a fling, it's that simple. You have nothing against deep, profound, monogamous connections, but if you had your choice — as you do — you'd rather keep it light. Maybe next year you'll go for the big one, but right now, you're all about easy love and open doors.

