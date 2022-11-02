The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, November 3, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.



What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 03, 2022:

Aries

It's always best to be honest, even if you sense your truth will be hard to take. Relationships often fall apart less by what is said than by what is held back.

If you know in your heart that you need to talk a situation through, do so and see where the transparency takes you.

Taurus

People can't make themselves fall in love with a person.

You can have all the traits and personality that you think you desire but without a spark, it's difficult to know if this person is the one.

Better to appreciate a beautiful friendship that will last than to push something into an area that you know it should not be.

Gemini

Feelings are roadmaps. Are those butterflies or feelings of anxiety? It's easy to get confused over your feelings if you do not know what they are.

Pay attention to the little things that they say and do. If it's a red flag, don't ignore it.

If you see their words and actions matching, then maybe the excitement is because you feel like you've found someone truly special.

Cancer

Enjoy what you have right now. There's no need to rush a romantic moment and turn it into something more.

Passion can take off like wildfire and because of how good a person makes you feel, you may get frightened that it will end if you don't hold on tightly.

Space to love is like air to fire, a little bit allows it to grow stronger.

Leo

Is your biological clock ticking? The idea of starting a family can seem so far away, but a part of you knows you want to do it now.

Having a little one to call your own is an adventure in love that can last a lifetime.

Before starting to try, think about all the factors that come into play so you can envision the impact a little one will have on your life long term.

Virgo

In three words, "I love you" feels so intense when you first hear it, and it can be the one thing you didn't expect to hear from a person you like.

It's as though your relationship has crossed over to the place you hoped it would go. Now you have to decide if you are ready to say it too.

Libra

No one likes to feel as though their money choices are controlled by another person. It takes time and effort to learn how to intertwine finances and manage expenses as a couple.

Fear can easily become triggered and lead to control issues. When you sense this within yourself, try not to worry too much. Give things the time that they need to figure themselves out.

Scorpio

Knowing who you are and what you need from a partnership is an essential part of having a healthy connection with another person.

After a breakup or a major life change, you need a little time to figure yourself out.

You may not know who you are at this moment, but focusing on what you dislike and what you love can help you fine-tune it for yourself.

Sagittarius

It's a survival reaction to try and sweep something under a rug and forget about it when you sense that a relationship is over.

Rather than leave things that will make you sad around, a breakup can have you spring cleaning to remove all memories from visibility so you can start fresh again...even if your heart is still holding on to the past.

Capricorn

A friend is a wonderful person to have around when you are feeling lonely.

Rather than date, someone, you aren't into or spend time with a person that you know you don't want to be with, a good friend can be there to spend time with and give you the love and attention you crave until you are more comfortable being alone.

Aquarius

Don't rush into a decision that you will regret. Falling for someone you work with is hard because you see each other every day.

You might think it's better to leave the job or avoid them altogether. The bottom line is if it's meant to be, it will be.

Pisces

You can respectfully agree to disagree. It's a bit offputting when you realize you and your significant other are not on the same page politically.

You may feel turned off by their beliefs and wonder if you need to end things.

Or. you can try to find a way to understand each other and embrace that part of loving a person is also understanding your differences.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.