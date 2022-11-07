Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 07, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. 

   

   

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 08, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trust your intuition, Aries. You can almost tell when something negative is about to happen, and if you sense a problem from a mile away consider what can be done in advance to avoid it.

You can cut off the drama before it happens, and even if it is an unavoidable situation, lessen its impact on your day.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You are frontloading your luck today as the work you need to do now will pay off later. Think twice before cutting corners for the sake of time.

If it's important enough to do it right, then aim for perfection!

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Intuitiveness will get you far, Gemini. You are a sensible person with an inclination toward psychicness.

Today tune into the side of you that sees things with your third eye.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today you may be competing for a big prize. If you work in sales or marketing, you will want to put in a little more effort to take the lead and get the prize you are after.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

After going through a difficult period it can seem like you are stuck in a rut. There is always a way out, Leo.

You might not see it at first due to feeling unempowered, but it is there once you are no longer afraid to try.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your feelings get the most out of you today causing a lot of confusion to take place.

It's normal to weigh your choices, but try not to overthink things once you have made up your mind. You can easily talk yourself out of a good decision.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

The holidays are here, and you love to give way more than you enjoy receiving gifts from others.

Pay it forward today by buying someone's coffee or picking up a nice gift to donate to a holiday angel tree.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Scorpio. You may feel discouraged, but you will never know how good it will feel to cross the finish line unless you hang in there.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have a lot of love and support around you. You may not feel as though you do because of your independent nature.

However, if you ever want to have a helping hand, all you have to do is ask a friend. One will be there for you!

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Sometimes you have to win to lose. You may fall short in an area of your life, but don't let that worry you right now. Everything will come back around to you tenfold!

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Some people can be flaky when it comes to their choices. You may not be able to predict when a person will have a bad case of FOMO. You can only do the best you can when their decision to back out affects your plans.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may have to make time to address an important situation. A timely message can be inconvenient in its delivery. But, when a situation calls for your attention, don't wait around for later. Do it now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

