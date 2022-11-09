The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 10, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, November 10, 2022. We are ready to take action now that the eclipse is behind us. The Moon will be in Gemini and the Sun in Scorpio. This energy can have us prone to overthinking and analyzing our situations too deeply.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The new year is almost here, so when you are ready to think about your future it's important to allow yourself to have quiet time.

If you cannot find a way to carve out some sacred space at. home, consider finding a little nook or bookstore outside of your house to give you the solitude you need to think and plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have a creative mind, Taurus, but with life being so busy it is hard to know what you can do with all that imagination.

Brainstorming can be a great place for you to start. Make thinking about your dreams a top priority today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are a person who loves deeply so when you feel passionate about a project, person, or relationship you want to protect it.

Today, you are prepared to guard your right to spend time doing what you love and with whom by ensuring you have time for it.

The day can go by quickly but not if you are intentional with how you schedule your time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You make a wonderful listener and that is why so many consider you a dear friend. With this tarot card, you are begin asked to hear the ideas of others and to take into consideration different people's points of view.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Believe in yourself, Leo. When the day feels like it is an endless stream of negative energy, it does not hold any influence on who you are inside.

You have to withstand the difficult moments and know that your life has a specific purpose and nothing can take that away from you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

A rule follower is not who you are, but when you realize something you have done for a while is no longer working you are wise enough to make the needed changes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Everyone goes through various changes. When you bump heads with a person you love or disagree it is an opportunity to become a better human.

You can discover what your partner likes or dislikes and explore new ways to meet one another halfway.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A decision must be made, Scorpio. Write a pros and cons list so you have all your data right in front of you.

When you have the facts and every detail fleshed out you will know what will be the best thing for you to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are such a lucky person today, and you have everything afforded to you but you may not even see all the opportunities.

You have been dreaming of a wonderful future, Sagittarius. It may feel impossible right now with all you have to overcome, but it's truly right around the corner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

If you're a manager of others in the home or at work you may be hearing so many things from different people.

It can be hard to hear it all and remember all the details. Keep a notebook handy so you can jot what you receive down and can retrieve it later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your emotions are flowing easily lately. It's as though you have an abundance of tears and the flooding of emotions can be overwhelming. Don't let the tears frighten you. This is a healing time in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have been waiting for someone else to make the first move, but Pisces, it's your turn to take action. Take initiative. You won't regret doing so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.