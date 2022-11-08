The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 9, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Moon leaves Taurus to enter the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Sun spends the day in Scorpio.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Today will have its share of woe, Aries, and even though you may find yourself shedding a few tears, there's a universal cleansing going on.

Things that need to be removed from your life are headed out the door. Yes, goodbye can be sad, but it's also an opportunity to see your life improve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You will be challenged, and when you are, remember it's you who needs to assert your boundaries.

Standing up for what you believe in is never an easy battle but it's worth it. You want to live in your truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to call a time out and spend some time alone in your thoughts by yourself.

Don't spend all of your time going out with friends. Enjoy some time alone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

If you are thinking about loaning a friend some money, consider it more like a gift than anything else.

Your friend is in financial trouble and they may struggle to get out of the problem for a while.

You may or may not see what you give come back to you. Sometimes it is better to help but without any expectations in return.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your dreams and goals are not an impossibility. You can do whatever you have set your mind to accomplish.

You may not find the easiest route to get where you hope to go, but that should not stop you. Keep believing in yourself!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You have so much courage and inner strength, Virgo.

You may not feel strong at this moment, but what defines a warrior isn't if he or she wins the batter, it's how they remain true to their cause and continues to fight despite their fears.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Everyone has their share of problems, and when you have an argument with a friend over a personal matter it can hurt like a knife.

All sorts of emotions can go through your mind causing you to feel as though things will never improve. It will get better though. You will see it through to the other side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

When you are caught arguing with yourself about what is right and what is wrong it is due to confusion.

You're unclear about the intention and path you need to be on. To regain a sense of clarity, talk things over with a friend to get to the heart of the matter.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Everyone needs a hug, and you may be ready for a little more TLC. You need a friend or a person who cares to show you that they love you.

Reach out to someone whom you know can be that friend for you so you are pulled out of a funk and back to the happy person you know that you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

When sudden trouble strikes and you aren't sure what to do, take a break and think. You are super sharp. A solution will come to you once you give yourself a chance to process the problem.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have a strong sense of what is needed in this relationship. You may not have a confirmation of what the other person's needs are, but a part of you can sense it. So listen to your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Job hunting? Start applying for positions and be available for interviews. A good message is coming your way and you may land a dream job soon!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.