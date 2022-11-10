The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 11, 2022

November 11. Eleven:eleven; we've all heard of the luck this combination of repetitive numbers means, and if not, the numbers 11 and 11, when placed together, are supposedly symbolic of the angelic realm.

So, whenever we just so happen to see the clock strike 11:11, we may choose to accept that the angelic fantasy is real, and we might even believe that because it has captured our attention, we may very well be in for some good luck.

Anything helps, really. Positive thinking or the belief in a super-being of sorts can most definitely get a person through the night, and when we apply positive thought, we give our hopes and dreams 'wings'.

Positive, creative visualization is our secret superpower, and when we finally discover that it's always been at our command, we become the angels that we've always imagined are there to help and guide us.

Let's place our creative, positive thoughts on the transit of the Moon in Cancer. We don't have to do a lot of work here, as this event is the one that rules over lovers and their domain. Our lucky love comes to us in the form of working on the home space.

When we work together on something that we share, we become closer to one another. For three zodiac signs, number Eleven Eleven is going to come through as a happy day spent doing mundane, but fun chores. As they say, "it's the little things."

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 11, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

One of the reasons today feels so good to you and your loved one is that you're not up for drama, nor are you into anything heavy at all, for that matter. Today presents an opportunity for you, as a couple, to rest, relax and simply appreciate what you have.

November 11, 2022, brings you the Moon in Cancer, and you respond very well to its powerful charms; a calm state of mind and an easygoing manner will accompany you both through your day together.

You may want to do some work on the home, as it's a great time for couples to renovate or upgrade; doing things together will feel inspiring and positive. Today brings you good fortune in love as you come to realize that merely 'getting along' with another human being is a feat in itself, and if you come to love and cherish one, then that person is a bonafide keeper.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may have had a change of heart in recent times, where your love life is concerned. You've spent a lot of time thinking about this relationship and wondering if it has the stamina to endure a lifetime. As you think about it, you begin to go over old memories; you have so much with this person, and yes, there are bound to be hard times in any relationship.

During Moon in Cancer, it will occur to you that you still have it in you, that you want to continue on with this person, and that yes, it is worth your effort. After all, you've built a home, a life with this person and you can't just let it go on a whim.

What you'll notice is that as soon as you start thinking positively on the subject, Something incredible happens and is loving and hopeful. Today brings fresh inspiration, and it seems that was something you needed.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings you a strange and wonderful series of events; the first of them being that the love life you didn't think you had, was here all along and that the person you've forgotten about still loves you. This is a rare situation where two people come back together after a long time spent apart.

If you've broken up with someone, for whatever reasons there are, you may see the reforming of the relationship, once again except now, you've learned. You will enter back into a relationship with someone you love, but the rules are different now, and the respect is high.

So much personal growth has happened between then and now, and you feel ready to take this one again. You may have tried to convince yourself that love wasn't all that important to you, but it seems that it's not only back in your life it's very important.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.