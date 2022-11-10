The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During Sun Square Saturn On November 11, 2022

It may seem like a cruel thing to experience such a thing as 'love running cold' but for those of us who have shared love with one person for a long time, such things are basically 'par for the course.'

It's not uncommon for couples to experience a cold patch during the time they are together, and each person involved has their reasons.

If familiarity breeds resentment, as it does, then it only stands to make sense that at one point or another, our love will run cold. It doesn't mean it's over, nor does it mean it isn't but something is about to start, and whether it's a new beginning or a sad end, the Sun square Saturn is at the crux of it all.

During Sun square Saturn on November 11, 2022, we may get the feeling of being annoyed by something our partner either says or does.

The feeling of being turned off by this will escalate and before we know it, certain zodiac signs will simply recognize the situation as distasteful, something they want to flee from.

Sometimes, that's all it takes to dissolve a union; one wrong move, and boom! Instant cold. And today is going to dial down the temperature even lower.

Our exchanges today will be curt; for those of us who feel a definite diminishing in the warmth we feel for our partners, we will be short with words.

Many of us feel that we are out of patience and that the need for words is obsolete. While this may be common in couples, it's no less upsetting, even traumatizing. Still, it's happening, and during the Sun square Saturn, we will experience chilly weather in the love zone.

The three zodiac signs whose love runs cold during the Sun square Saturn on November 11, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are one of those people who gives second, third, and even fourth chances to the people you love, simply because you don't want to think that they can't come through for you. You are now facing to face with the mirror and the person in the mirror is telling you that you are now becoming a fool.

You are being taken advantage of, and all of these chances that you give out so readily are only opportunities that are taken by people who will and do come back to hurt you.

It's hard to believe that you are not loved in the way you wish to be, but once you catch on to what's really happening, as you will during the Sun square Saturn, your love will grow cold and you will become as ice.

You did what you could, and you tried hard. You became the champion of your own fate, and the best thing you could do for yourself right now is shut down the machine. No more chances.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there is one reason for your love to turn cold, it's because it's been warm for so long that you are starting to notice that you're getting nothing out of this relationship. You give and give and you've noticed something: your love has not been reciprocated.

You are not getting what you put into this, and as time passes by, it hits you that you might just be wasting your time.

Once you get on that track, you'll start seeing things in a chillier light. If your partner makes one wrong move during the Sun square Saturn, you'll get the point all the way: this person is a total turn off and you've wasted way too much time trying to either make them into someone they're not or waiting for them to show you some affection.

It suddenly hits you on this day that this is off-balanced; you love them more than they love you, and that is what puts you off. From this day forth, you will grow colder and colder when it comes to this 'partner' of yours.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sun square Saturn does a number on your head today as you can't help but feel that your heart has grown cold when it comes to your feelings towards the person you are supposed to be in love with. The whole 'supposed to be' thing bothers you, as you don't feel in love or even loving.

Your partner has changed over the years and you don't exactly enjoy the direction they seem to be heading in. This brings about feelings of coldness in you, as you are also not sure of how to deal with these changes.

Rather than get involved, your instinct is telling you to back off, that you are safer without them around and that if you intervene, you'll only end up wanting to bolt away from them. This astrological transit shines a light down on your romantic life and the more you look, the colder you become.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.