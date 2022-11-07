The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 8, 2022

It's happening again, and by that, I mean that yet again we have another day where the presence of Saturn comes at the same time as does Uranus, and that never ends happily.

While we are strong enough to deal with the little and big things, the last thing we need on this day, November 8, 2022, is for trouble to arise over what seemingly feels like nothing.

Today is the day we make the most trivial of events into monstrous happenings. In other words, thanks to Moon square Saturn and Mercury opposing Uranus, our day will be dedicated to drama.

During Moon square Saturn and Mercury opposite Uranus, we will, unconsciously, go out there looking for trouble. We may feel that there's something bothering us, and yet, we cannot put a finger on what the trouble really is.

Because our negative feelings have no face or cause or name to them, we seek to find a cause. That basically means we go out of our way to pin blame on someone or something that is more than likely innocent, even unknowing.

We need a fall guy on this day, and we'll eventually find one.

November 8 puts us in a precarious position; we're either going to be blamed, or we're going to find ourselves someone, to blame. The weird thing about today's transits is that they create a situation that is groundless.

Today is more about placing blame and calling someone else out than it's about any real reasons for doing so. We are possessed with aggression on this day, but if asked, we couldn't tell you the reason why.

On November 8, 2022, rough horoscopes go to these three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury opposition Uranus is rarely a transit that you feel comfortable around as it tends to inspire the wrong kind of communication in you.

What's meant by this is that, while you have definite thoughts on this or that topic, if contradicted in any way on this day, November 8, you will take it to heart and act as though you've been mortally wounded.

Yes, your drama levels are at 10 today, and you feel just fine about overreacting to whatever.

You know what's right, and you're not about to lie down and just let your rightness be trampled on. No one gets a say in the matter today, other than you, which might make you slightly unpopular.

You're pushy and arrogant around this transit, and even though there are people in your life who DO understand you and your moods, you aren't about to make it any easier for them.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whenever you have conflicting transits in your sky, such as Mercury opposition Uranus and Moon square Saturn, you feel on edge and testy; it's as if you put yourself in the position of being someone who is just begging to be tested. You will literally be looking for someone to attack this day.

You are fully conscious that this person doesn't deserve your wrath, and yet, you feel you need someone — anyone — to just be there to 'hear you out.'

The good thing is that you are able to recognize that you're not being fair, and so you do watch yourself at some point because you know that if you let loose, you may cause too much damage to come back from. So, you are intellectually on point today; you just need to curb your desire to yell someone's face off.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you have to watch out for today is your tendency to become a show-off, but not only that...if you can possibly avoid putting a friend down just to prove that you're right, brilliant, perfect, better than them, yada yada, you'd spare yourself from being seen as the world's worst friend.

If you truly do believe you are better than everyone else, then keep it to yourself and revel in it, if you must. But acting the role of the superior being will only get you dis-invited next time around.

You feel impulsive during Moon square Saturn, and with Mercury's opposite Uranus involved, it's as if the two planetary transits have conspired to bring out your worst side. Be the friend that is loving and kind today, Sagittarius.

Refrain from being the great guru who sits on high and passes judgment below.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.