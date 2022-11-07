The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During The Moon Opposite Venus On November 8, 2022

There are strange universal forces at play on November 8, 2022, and when the Moon is opposite Venus on Tuesday, three zodiac signs may see a breakup reverse itself and a reconciliation with an ex that they are still in love with.

Much of this planetary transit impacts fallen romantic relationships, due to Venus being in Scorpio, the zodiac sign where she struggles to express herself the most.

What we're looking at here astrologically speaking on November 8, 2022, is an ironic set of circumstances that needs closure between two people who ought to be together when they are not.

Essentially, this implies that if we are in the position of having an ex that still means something to us, today's love horoscope and astrology forecast bring about a greater chance of reuniting with them than any other day.

Moon opposite Venus plays with love as a kid plays with a ball. Up and down, and again. That kind of motion will be replicated in the moves of lovers we want to see our old flames once again.

We may even want more than to just see them. We may want to get back together with them. We all know this takes a lot of thinking; one doesn't just rush back into a relationship, especially one that ends in pain or heartbreak.

We will be weighing the value of this person's influence in our lives and asking ourselves, "Are they worth it?"

That's not to say we won't just jump in, throwing caution to the wind. Some of us will do just that as if once the idea of reuniting with this person takes root, there's nothing more than to fulfill the need.

Here's a reality check, zodiac signs: It's not always a great idea to get back together with an ex, no matter what the astrology or transit lineup is.

The universe begs you to think first before you take on an action like this as the consequences must be considered first.

The three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the Moon opposite Venus on November 8, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whether it's the right move or the worst possible move in the history of your mistakes, it doesn't really matter, and why? Because as an Aries, you are a hard-headed zodiac sign, and you aren't about to think things through.

You may get it into your head on this day that you should never have broken up with your ex and that now is as good a time as any to make amends and get back together with them. After all, it's the end of the year and you don't want to spend the holidays alone, or without that particular person.

During the Moon opposite Venus, you'll feel justified and brave; however, you aren't really thinking this love horoscope thing through. You don't want to waste time overthinking; however, so, when you get that feeling, you don't deny it. You plow right ahead and you get what you believe you want: your ex. For how long though? That is the question.

RELATED:

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The last thing you'd ever own up to is admitting you were wrong, and it seems that you feel somewhat guilty and wrong about how you left off in your last relationship. You gave in too quickly to your passionate way of going about things, and in being who you are, you made the mistake of seriously hurting your ex-partner's feelings.

You can't imagine that they've held on to that hurt, as time has done its job with healing. What you're starting to admit, during the Moon opposite Venus, is that you WERE wrong and now that you feel contrite, you want to remedy the issue. You want to get back with your ex and during this transit on November 8, you will make efforts to reach out to this person.

What's interesting is that they don't seem to hold your rash behavior against you; they will hear you out and they will reconsider having you back in their lives, as their partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't get into romantic relationships with any kind of frivolity; you mean business when you love, and so if you survive a breakup, it's usually totally traumatizing for you. You have endured one such breakup, and it still wracks your mind as to how such a stupid thing could occur.

You still love them, and if you are honest with yourself, you know they still love you too you can just feel it, even though the two of you are no longer in contact. During the Moon opposite Venus, things change, and those chances will be noticeable.

You don't feel as hesitant during this to hide away or rely on shyness to keep you away from them. Something bubbles up inside you during the Moon opposite Venus and it helps you to reconnect with this person whom you once loved so much. There is hope here, after all, Pisces. This could work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.