The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Better Off Single During Venus Square Saturn On November 7, 2022

Being 'better off single' is a status that is achieved through experience, rather than reluctance.

We tend to believe that there's nothing worse than being single...until, of course, it hits us and we find ourselves saying, "Hmm, this single life is not about wanting a relationship, but about being in a relationship with myself, first."

Being single is never about being single; it's about loving one's own self while finding that we are the best thing in our lives.

It's also cool to toss the moniker of 'greatest love' onto a person, and who wouldn't want to experience the greatest love? But there are times in a person's life when it's not all about how someone else completes us or is 'our better half' or even 'our other half.'

We are complete 'as is' and we do not need another person to validate us as functioning, successful, loving individuals. And that's where Venus square Saturn pops in to take the lead, on this day, November 7, 2022.

When we realize that we're better off single, it's not because we've accepted ourselves as losers, it's because we finally get that we're the ones who make or break our love lives, and if we're to be doing all this sharing, then we had best come to understand that the process is going to take time, become hellacious at one point or another, and might not work out in the long run.

When we recognize that we're better off single, we take the variables that make up a problem away. It's great to be single, thank you Venus square Saturn.

The three zodiac signs who are better off single during Venus square Saturn on November 7, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're better off single not just because you feel better on your own, but because you aren't sure you can give another person what they want, Gemini. And..that's just fine.

The pressure to be the perfect love machine has always been too much for you; you feel that being in relationships always takes too much away from you and that if they were to be 'perfect' you'd end up losing your personality altogether.

As it stands, during Venus square Saturn, you'll feel fully justified in your thoughts; you do not want to be in a relationship, especially one that robs you of your own style, personality, and interests.

That's the main kicker right there: your interests. You have started to associate love relationships with the idea of giving up all that you hold dear...and interesting. For a Gemini, that's a "NO WAY!" You need your individuality and you find it in the single life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may be totally into being single, but that doesn't automatically count you out for 'light' relationships. If you could have it your way, you'd have many relationships, none of which tie you down or force you to commit. You are, by nature, a free bird. You want to love and connect, but you want it on your terms, and the only way you can get that is by setting your status to single.

You know that you're better off this way, as it prevents you from hurting people, and that you do NOT want to do. That you have hurt people in the past over the misunderstandings that come with relationships, both single and attached, you've learned that the biggest mistake you can make is to make someone think that you will commit to them. You won't, and they need to know this right at the top. Smart Libra.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Venus square Saturn speaks to you, Aquarius. It affirms your feelings on romantic statuses, and yours is definitely and proudly 'single.' Being single works for you, as it upholds all you believe in, which is very much freedom-centric if you will. You don't want to have to deal with the jealousy and possessiveness that comes with committed relationships.

That may be cool for someone else, but you know yourself, and your years on this planet have taught you to veer off of the major commitments and all the drama they come with while opting for the more leisurely lifestyle. You aren't single by accident, this is your choice. You never fell in with the flock, and you're not about to start anytime soon. November 7 only has you affirming what you already know about yourself: You are single by choice and you love it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.