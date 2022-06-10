Despite what rom-coms might have us believe, being single isn't always such a cakewalk. You eat your feelings in chocolate while watching The Bachelor, it seems like all of your friends are getting engaged and flashing their rings in your face (or newsfeed), and you're tired of the annoyingly concerned looks you get from your grandma when you show up to another holiday without a steady boyfriend, and I won't even get started on all the stark statistics about couples who are allegedly leading these healthy, love-filled lives.

But when you stop and think about it, there are undeniable benefits of being single. We've rounded up some little-known (study-backed) benefits of swinging solo that will have you rejoicing over your hiatus from the dating pool.

7 Little-Known (And Incredible) Benefits Of Being Single

1. You stay trim and fit.

When we get comfortable in our relationships, we tend to get a little too comfortable in our diets. In a UK study, 62 percent of couples surveyed said they gained weight after committing to a serious relationship. Guess all those dinner dates and cuddle seshes pack on the pounds.

Meanwhile, you're at the nightclub impressing that cute stranger with your dance moves. Which sounds better to you?

2. You have a healthier social life.

We've all had that one friend who ditched you for their newly-nabbed significant other. Annoying, right? Well, it turns out you may be better off unattached.

It's no secret that couples can have a hard time making new friends, and research shows that married people are less attentive to their family, friends, and neighbors. In fact, in a Journal of Marriage and Family study, researchers found that both men and women spent less time with friends and family than they did when they were single. So don't ditch your girls on the singles night at the karaoke bar!

3. You're less likely to drink.

Think all of those fruity cocktails on Singles Night with the girls are taking their toll on you? You might be surprised to hear that you're more likely to drink married than you are solo.

At least, that's what one study claims: married women consumed more drinks than long-term divorced or recently widowed women.

4. You have a better sex life.

Being in a committed relationship doesn't always guarantee intimacy. Surprisingly, singles have been found to work harder to build a good sex life with a partner than married couples.

According to Match.com's ninth annual Singles In America Single study, 49 percent of singles are "motivated to find a sex partner" and most reported having sex 2-3 times per week.

5. You have a better chance of landing a new job.

If you're in the job market, your unattached status may give your application a boost! According to CNNMoney, companies are snagging up more singles. Unattached Americans recovered 90 percent of the five million jobs lost during the recession.

Married people? A significantly less impressive 22 percent of 6 million jobs. And when you do earn that position, you're less likely to be overworked. You're more willing to endure a crazy commute, long meetings, and even longer hours, when you have a spouse (and possibly, kids) who are depending on you.

6. You can get a good night's sleep.

The jury is still out on whether couples are better off sleeping together or apart, but sleeping alone has its benefits! A Better Sleep Council survey found that almost half of people in a relationship would rather sleep alone.

That's right. No waking up to loud snores, sheet-stealing, sleep-walking, or late-night snacking. Just you and your sweet dreams of Ryan Gosling.

7. You have fewer money worries.

It's true that you don't have a dual income and the benefits of tax breaks being single, but any relationship is an investment. Think about it: all those dinner dates, anniversary getaways, and a walk down the aisle — along with flowers, catering, and booking the venue — will run you thousands of dollars easily.

And finances have been proven to be one of the biggest causes of fights among couples, according to a survey from the American Institute of CPAs. When you're unattached, so is your wallet. So go ahead: buy that pair of designer heels.

Alexandra Churchill is a writer who covers relationship topics. Find her on Twitter.