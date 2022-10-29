The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Weekly Love Horoscopes For October 31 - November 6, 2022

The week of October 31, 2022, is when three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 31 - November 6, 2022, because it brings us a Moon in Aquarius and a Moon square Venus.

Moon square Venus is what makes this an incredibly good week for three zodiac signs when it comes to love.

While we may feel as though we are on an emotional roller coaster ride, due to the more troubling of the transits, such as Moon trine Mars or Moon sextile Pluto, many zodiac signs will rise above the minefield of emotions and settle into a feeling of security.

We trust in the things we love; we foresee nothing 'going wrong' during this week, and this belief helps to craft the week into being a good one. Love is this week's theme, and it feels good to start out this eleventh month on such a positive note.

As the week moves on, we'll take a look at how an astrological transit like Venus opposes Uranus and it can stir up enough controversy in our lives to actually help us change our ways.

This week is going to have us in the heart of it all, emotionally.

This means that there's going to be a series of events that take place this week that 'look' harsh, but end up as the very thing we needed in order to get to the next step...especially where love and relationships are concerned.

This is one of those lucky weeks for some, but luck doesn't pour in until we pass by certain obstacles. These obstacles may be in the mind, but there is a lot of cosmic support for those of us who want to implement big, positive changes in our love lives.

For those of us who believe in our relationships and wish for them to grow with the times, we are in luck during this week. This is the week where many of us come to understand just how precious our relationships and romances really are. The entire week is basically dedicated to appreciation.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love the week of October 31 - November 6, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Aquarius Moon starts your week out on a positive note, as you and your partner decide that it's time to put aside your conflicts and just attempt to move forward in life, free from all that you've both previously let rule your worlds.

This means that, while you won't be resolving any issues with your partner, this week, you will decide, together, that it's time to let bygones be bygones.

While you don't usually like to just let things go without working them out first, you will realize that you and your partner are strong enough to set aside your differences for the sake of a love that you both believe in with all of your hearts.

Transit Moon square Venus has you believing in love again; You feel as though this is your one life and that you should follow your heart, if possible. Your heart leads you to the person you've always loved, and that feels good enough for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be separated from your love during this week, as visits are planned with relatives in different parts of the country, but that isn't going to change a thing between the two of you. In fact, the distance between you and your partner will only cause you to become closer to them.

Seeing that they are not in your immediate environment lets you know just how important they are to you, and while you're totally OK with traveling or being away from them, your heart will ache for them, until you get to see them again.

You are in love with your personality and they are with you, and the bond that you've created together will finally get a chance to be tested. The results? You become closer than ever before, and by the time you reunite, it will feel like seeing them for the first time, once again. Absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In the same way that Taurus might be in the position of not seeing their loved one for a short while, you, too, will be lacking the presence of your romantic partner.

But, unlike Taurus, you'll be cherishing the moments alone, and seeing just how free you feel will open your mind up to the idea that perhaps it's not such a great idea to be with a person 24-7.

What makes this a lucky week for you is that it puts you in touch with the balance; you need your mate and you need time off from them. It's perfect for you.

Knowing what makes you happy helps you to move forward with your partner in a new way, one that honors independence as much as it does togetherness.

This is the beginning of a whole new kind of love for you; the kind that works, grows, and is built on mutual respect.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.