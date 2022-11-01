The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 2, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday with the Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces and the Sun in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Endings can be beautiful if you handle them the right way. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, which rules closure, but also dreams and intuition.

Today, you may receive flashes of insight regarding a new area of your life. Things may not be clear to you right now, but they don't have to be. You can learn as you follow the vision you have for your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You gain friends and sometimes you lose them. When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, certain relationships that were hung by a thread may show signs of fading.

A person may ghost you out of the blue, but in your heart, you already knew that the relationship wasn't as strong as you wanted it to be. Don't ruminate over a situation that was never going to go anywhere in the first place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your role in life and work may change, but that is OK. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, and this brings attention to your area of career and social status.

You have unique strengths and you also have some weaknesses. At times, a boss who wants what is best for you may have you pivot your attention toward other things.

This is not something to be sad over but instead, think of all the fun you can have to do what you enjoy instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Not every belief you hold on to is necessary for how you decide to live your life. As you grow up and take on your own identity, you evolve. The way you were raised may not work for today's era. You are evolving and the way. you think changes with you.

This is the lesson of life when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of belief. And as it brings philosophies to your awareness, you may decide it's time to let go of old survival mechanisms and take on new ones.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A situation that defined your life may no longer hold the same level of importance that it did once before. You are growing as a person and so secrets, manipulation, and control are easier to spot.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of endings, the first thing you are ready to let go of in your life is caring about other people's opinions. You know what it is to be you, and theirs goes on the back burner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are ready to be your own person, and that may mean letting a partner take a back seat to your future.

Relationships are constantly changing and being redefined. Even when you love someone, there are moments when their role in your life has to grow to meet your needs and wants for that time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What used to work for you may not work anymore and now it's time to see the world with fresh eyes.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces of routines. It may be time to start a new way of doing things for the sake of progress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance is always nice when you are interested in enjoying life on a different level. You are looking for an experience that sweeps you off of your feet.

You want time to stand still so you can lose your breath and enjoy the freshness of new love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Family matters are important to you. You are at a place in life where you know who you are and what you need. When it comes to superficial matters, you're less interested in giving your time away.

You want the good stuff, and there are fewer things in life that matter more than adoring your own flesh and blood.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A friendship changes in your life. Friends can come into your life just when you need them. While their presence can be super intense, it can be only for a brief to teach you a lesson your soul was meant to learn from them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you thought you needed is no longer the case. What used to work for you may be less effective. You are ready to test the waters to see if situations improve by trying a different approach.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You learn a lesson that is much needed. As you grow beyond what you once thought you were or had to be, you see the world in a new light. You may not always understand what the next steps are for you, but having a place to start can make all the difference.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.