The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Mars Retrograde On October 30, 2022

If Mercury retrograde strikes a chord of horror into your heart, then get out your straight-jacket and strap yourself in because Merc's got nothing on Mars retrograde.

Mercury retrograde affects us all because it rules over our communication and tech but Mars retrograde, which begins today, October 30, 2022, is here for nothing but mayhem.

October 30, 2022, is the day we celebrate our grudges, our resentments, our hidden suspicions about the people we love, and the stories of the past and how it's all taken us to this place.

Mars retrograde is here and on this first day, we will find that we are uncontrollably angry and that doesn't feel too good. Nobody wants to be suddenly 'uncontrollably angry'; that's so out of control.

This Sunday may have certain signs of the Zodiac acting like brats, or starting fights with innocent parties. We will, no doubt, see arguments that end up in one party walking out of the room, leaving the other person hanging.

Not fair, not nice, and totally happening. Today.

Here's the weird part: it affects our love lives, too. Because everything feels heated today, we will also be making wrong decisions left and right.

Sunday is the day when we fall in love with someone who is one zillion percent WRONG for us. Why would we do that? Because Mars retrograde isn't playing around; it wants us to act on our impulses; it directs us to get involved with things (and people) that are just not meant for us.

The three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person during Mars retrograde on October 30, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because you can't think straight on this day, thanks to the intense presence of Mars retrograde, you might act on a few poorly made judgment calls, one of them being your feeling about a certain person that you have a crush on.

Generally speaking, you usually don't allow yourself to fall in love, and if you do, you consider it to be a flight of fancy, something you, yourself, do not need to take too seriously.

Today has you mixing the cues up, however, and that means you'll take something this person says to you the wrong way, and in this case 'wrong' means that you think they have fallen for you, in return.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. The person you have fallen for has no interest in you, and honestly, that's the last thing you wanted to have to cope with on this day. It's like the smack in the face you knew was heading your way, and yet, you didn't stand aside.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's happening again, Libra that feeling of vulnerability. It's the stuff that weakens you and makes you feel like you aren't in control any longer. That's what love does to you, and on this day, during Mars retrograde, you'll get it into your head that this wondrous, marvelous, superhero of a person that you've just fallen in love with feels the same. They don't and that's that. There is no second chapter here and that's what really brings you down.

You might not accept it at first, either. You may want to try your hand at writing that second chapter, but the universe says NOPE. The cosmic forces of energy may drive you to believe that you have a chance with this person, but just as swiftly as your feelings come on, so will they dissipate. You have fallen for the wrong person; the chances of survival are 100%.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars retrograde takes your imagination and does two things to it: it makes you feel desperate for love, and it nudges you into doing things you wouldn't ordinarily do, like, falling in love with the most obviously wrong person you could find. You literally KNOW you're barking up the wrong tree with this one, but there's a certain kind of pride in your actions.

You feel like you need to defy the odds to prove something to yourself. Maybe today you feel as though you need to show yourself that you still have it; that you're still attractive and vital and of course, you are, Pisces.

Alas, that knowledge is gone to you on this day. You make moves out of desperation today, and none of these moves are healthy. It's like you just want to prove you can 'make someone yours' and you haven't even bothered to think things through.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.