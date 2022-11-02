The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, November 3, 2022

Every day comes with good moments and if you're one of these three zodiac signs, you're going to have the best horoscopes in astrology on November 3, 2022.

Although you are still within the unexpected reveals of the eclipse portal, today seems to offer a reprieve allowing you to embrace the simple pleasures within life.

The main reason for this is that the Moon is now in love with a hopeful Pisces as it creates nothing but positive energy with the planets that it connects to today.

The Moon governs your emotional self, so in Pisces, it becomes more emotional, sensitive, easy-going, and adaptable letting you make the most of whatever moment you are in.

This is coming at an opportune time as after the surprises that the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius brought, you are in need of some downtime to simply just sit back and enjoy time with friends or that special someone.

Pisces energy carries a peacefulness about it that is wonderful at smoothing over any recent challenges or debates which may have surged around the time of the first eclipse in Scorpio last week.

This is a deep-water day as many of the planets involved in today’s astrology are in either Pisces or Scorpio which can help you see that it is not always a terrible thing to be in your feelings, sometimes that is exactly the place that you need to be.

Early in the day, the Pisces Moon is in synch with both Mercury and the Sun in Scorpio

This sets the tone for the day ahead and allows you to feel happy with your existing life and to be able to feel like your mind is not working against you or going ten thousand miles an hour.

Instead, it is as if you are feeling on the same page with yourself, understanding that this is a period of change, but still able to find happiness and peace within what is happening in the present moment.

This is what happiness truly is.

It is not just about attaching it to some far-off situation in which everything is seemingly perfectly aligned but instead realizing that even within storms of chaos, happiness can always be found.

Look today for the simple pleasures, and the small joys; road trips, dinners with friends, relaxing in front of a good movie with a lover, or even just sitting warm in a warm bath at the end of the day with Epsom salts and essential oils.

The universe also always shows the balance of life within its astrological moves.

There may be a lot going on, just as there is in life at times, but it does not mean that you cannot embrace the quiet times and still enjoy life.

Just like life never stops moving, it also never is perfect so waiting for a time to embrace your happiness is like playing a game of keeping away from what it is you most want.

Later in the day, the Pisces Moon crosses paths with Venus in Scorpio giving the evening a soft and romantic feel, perfect for spending quality time at home with your lover or even a new and exciting date as Uranus joins the dance in the evening.

It is the simple things that remind you there are a million reasons to be happy that do not require much.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, November 3, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Pisces Moon activates the feelings that you have for yourself and your beliefs which govern life. This is a great day for you because you will be feeling more positive and optimistic about everything, which always puts you in a better mood. There is a lot of water energy present so you will be aware of your emotions and likely will be feeling your romantic side more intensely.

All that means though is that it is a great day to plan some quality time with your special someone. If you have been needing to have an important conversation with someone, that is also favored today as Mercury in Scorpio syncs up harmoniously with the Pisces Moon.

Overall, today is exactly the kind of day that you have been needing to feel more like your loving radiant self.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Pisces Moon will dive deep into your romantic life today as it aligns with multiple planets in Scorpio bringing up themes of both relationships and communication.

Mercury is involved in energy today, it is especially favored. With the eclipses stirring up all sorts of energy and surprising events for you it may be time to sit down with your partner for one of those conversations in which you can both feel seen and heard.

Even if it seems that there is nothing specifically to talk about, it may be essential around this time to just share your own thoughts and feelings and for your partner to do the same.

This will also let you feel more deeply connected so that within the current constantly changing astrology, you both will feel confident in your foundation.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are in luck today, Scorpio. While other zodiac signs wrestle with a complicated day, it becomes crystal clear that this is your month.

Scorpio season may have arrived a little more than a week ago, but now, you get to enjoy three planets in your zodiac sign, and this brings added blessings to your life.

Mercury, Venus, and Sun are in transit through Scorpio, and as they cross paths with today's Pisces Moon they give you a hefty dose of water energy.

Pisces energy rules the part of yourself and life that encourages authentic expression.

This expression includes speaking honestly but also living in a place where you are embracing truth for yourself.

It means not to water down anything about yourself so that you feel it is easier for others to take you.

You are fully in your own energy and radiating at your own high frequency trusting that those that are meant to be in your life will be.

This will allow you to more radically embrace your own truth so that you can find that space of what it means to unapologetically be yourself and how the universe responds to that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.