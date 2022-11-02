The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 3, 2022

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on November 3, 2022? We may want to see what's happening with the Sun in Scorpio on Thursday to answer that question.

Every now and then, we wake up and we just know it's going to be a good day.

We feel healthy, rested, and ready for whatever the day has to present to us.

This is the effect of the Sun trine Moon taking place this Thursday, which may feel like a granter of wishes.

And while it's not exactly that, this day, November 3, has the kind of feel to it where we believe in goodness and hope, and somehow, throughout the day, we keep on manifesting it.

If we are lucky enough to be in love with someone during this time, we will see something special occur, a closeness of sorts.

It's as if this Thursday brings the lovers of the world just a little closer together, mainly because we're able to empathize with them.

We can see where they are coming from, feel their point of view, and oddly enough, the insight we get helps the relationship to flourish.

Sun trine Moon acts as a divining rod into the heart and souls of the people we love; we pick up on what they really feel, and on this day, we may discover just how much they love us.

Sun trine Moon brings couples closer together, it's that simple. Expect a day of getting along, being together, and a noticeable amount of agreeing upon everything. Now, that's a change!

Don't question it, just go with it. While everyone's going to feel it, certain zodiac signs will get to live it out, on Thursday. Let the good times roll, as they say.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 3, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be happy to share and share alike on Thursday, November 3, with Sun trine Moon in the sky and a whole lot of good feelings in your heart.

You and your partner will feel less pressure all day Thursday; things are changing at work for the better and that seems to be good for the relationship.

Without having the threat of financial struggle on your shoulders, you and your person feel like you're experiencing a vacation; nothing demands your time on this day.

Seeing how well you both react to this lack of pressure, you'll talk about whether you should perhaps arrange for more time off, or a real vacation spent together.

A getaway. Thursday, the benefits of Sun trine Moon will act as an inspiration for the two of you to get together and talk things out. This is also the day you'll plan that getaway.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What will be noticeable on November 3 is how appreciated you feel by your love. It seems that they've suddenly opened their eyes to you, not that they didn't already 'see' you as you are, but today lets them see you entirely...and what they see pleases them.

It's not just physical, either, Cancer...this astrological transit, Sun trine Moon, helps people focus on the positive while rejecting the negative.

That doesn't mean that we are blind to the 'off' features of our partners, but it does mean that we are able to see just how great they really are.

We focus on the positive on November 3, and because of that, we learn something we may not have known before.

This is what happens with you and your partner; they look at you as if you were some kind of miracle, and in a way, you are, aren't you? Today lets you experience love in a pure, almost miraculous way.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you wake up in a good mood, you certainly do take the pressure off of your loved one, as they realize your moods are so telling that, in a way, you dictate what will be happening on any given day.

November 3, 2022 is a lucky one, Leo, and you'll be enjoying the effects of Sun trine Moon, as it helps you come to realize how patient and loving your partner is, and how good they are for you.

Spend this day showing your love to them; let them know how you feel and never stop saying, "I love you." While it may sound corny, it's what your partner wants to hear.

They want verbal confirmation, and who could blame them? They are only human, after all. Seeing how happy you can make this person should encourage you to do it all the time.

At least, during November 3's Sun trine Moon transit, you'll come to understand just how much your opinions, words, and actions mean to your romantic partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.