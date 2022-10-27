The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During The Moon Sextile Saturn On October 28, 2022

On October 28, 2022, if you are a Gemini, Virgo, or Libra, you may be one of the three arrogant zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love.

Impossible. Maybe not, according to astrology.

Say for instance your partner really wants you to do something, like attend their family dinner, and you really, with all of your heart, do NOT want to go, then during your daily horoscope on October 28, you'll be experiencing the perfect setup for Moon sextile Saturn to do its thing.

Take this example and branch it out. You're looking at how your partner wants something that you can't provide them, and it's not because you 'can't' do it, but because you 'won't'. It's as if your pride won't let you.

That's today's main problem: pride. It's foolish and totally gets in the way, but if it really does have to do with your romantic partner's family, then you have your reasons for not wanting to go, and they are very real to you.

That's what causes dissension today; your partner doesn't understand your feelings and dismisses them, as human beings are prone to do things they don't understand.

You have your reasons for not giving in, and while pride may be at the core of this reaction, it doesn't matter: you have put your foot down and the answer is, "no."

During the Moon sextile Saturn, we are the force that says, "no." Saturn energy is all about denying something from happening, preventing it, even.

The three zodiac signs who are susceptible to this kind of vibe will mimic it in their life experiences.

Gemini, Virgo, or Libra are the ones who will tell the people they love that they won't go, won't do it, won't be there, won't help out, and more. Prideful? Yes, but we have our reasons, right?

Today is the day pride gets in the way of love for these three zodiac signs, but no one is going to do anything about it. So there.

The three zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love during the Moon sextile Saturn on October 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are certain things in this life that you just won't do. Being there for someone under false circumstances is one of them. This means that, if you suspect that someone — a loved one, in particular — is trying to get you to do something that you don't want to do, you will back out before they even present their argument in favor of you being involved.

You are the person who says, "no" before the question is even asked. You feel that you know yourself very well, and that, at this point in your life, you do only what you feel is safe...and interesting.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you will get a sense that your romantic partner wants you to be involved in something that you've already expressed little to no interest in.

They still bug you to join in, and during this transit, you won't feel too accommodating; this is YOUR life, and you don't feel like you have to be accommodating to anyone, even a lover.

You are stuck in your pride, and, well, it suits you just fine.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You thought you made yourself clear; and here you are today, during Moon sextile Saturn, and your partner seems to have missed the memo completely. You are not about to join them when they meet up with certain members of their family.

You do not LIKE their family and you see no reason why you should have to pretend. You don't like being put on the spot, and you like being made to seem like the outlier of the family even less.

You know what you love and your partner is part of that: you don't know why you are being held to loving their family as well, considering what you know about them.

You won't budge; you don't feel like you're being stubborn, in fact, you feel you are acting as someone who is experienced. You do not go places where you are not welcome, and you're not there for your partner just to show them that you'll do anything for them. You'd rather sit this one out.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Once again, your pride gets in your way, Libra, and this time it's going to affect the way your partner perceives you. They think you are wrong, that your pride is senseless and ungrounded.

But they are not you, are they? No, they are not, and so, if you decide that you'd rather not be involved with something your partner wants desperately to be involved in, then you do as your heart tells you.

You don't care if you come across as a prideful and problematic person. You don't care if your partner has a problem with you; they'll either get over it or they won't. Their perception is not yours and being that they cannot empathize with you, then you will be the only one to take your side on all of this.

Pride definitely gets in the way of love during the Moon sextile Saturn, and while that might not 'feel' wonderful...it's the way it is. And, according to you: It is what it is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.