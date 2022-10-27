The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Respect In Love During The Moon Square Neptune On October 28, 2022

Three zodiac signs feel strongly about respect in love, and on October 28, 2022, they not only need it, they demand it from others.

There comes a point in every person's life, no matter what their zodiac sign is, where we feel that if there's anything missing in our lives, it's the respect of our friends and loved ones.

This little word, 'respect' means so much to three zodiac signs, and it's pretty ironic how long some of us go before we realize that respect is at the heart of any encounter.

If we are seeking a true bond with the one we love, then this can only occur if trust and respect are authentic. If we feel that we aren't being disrespected, we start to lose interest; after all, who wants that in a relationship? Not us.

During Moon in Sagittarius square Neptune, the idea of mixing dreams with reality is sure to happen. This means that one's dream of being respected has a chance to meet up with its manifestation, on Friday.

We're talking about knowing what we want in a love relationship, and knowing that if this isn't to become a joke, we need to say it upfront and make it known to our partner: we demand respect. Nothing less. That is all.

We have a chance to recognize our own greatness on this day, as well, which is one of the reasons why Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius come to know that we absolutely cannot deal with people who disrespect us.

In love, there is no difference; we may feel love for the person we are with, and they may feel the same, but if there's even a hint of disrespect in the mix, then that's the seed that will eventually grow into a massive failure of a relationship.

Today is the day you prevent any of that from happening in the future. Today is the day you stand up for yourself and demand the finest. "Respect me, or show yourself to the door."

The three zodiac signs who demand respect In love during the Moon square Neptune on October 28, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The days of you going through life without being respected in love are LONG gone, and you will never return to that kind of lifestyle. You are exactly the person you always knew you'd be, and you are starting to seriously love yourself. When you love yourself, there is no room in your life for those who can't get on board with the whole 'respect package.'

You demand respect right from the start, and during Moon square Neptune, you may want to give a refresher course in 'how to respect me' as it may appear that not everyone got the original memo.

Your partner is generally pretty fantastic when it comes to respecting you, but every now and then they throw in some comic relief that you do not find funny...at all. Before they make this style of comedy a new addition to the relationship, you nip it in the bud. "You respect me, or you don't get to have me. Understand?"

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Long gone are the days when you would accept anything less than respect in a love relationship, as you believe those things belong to those who are inexperienced with love and will take anything just to say they have a relationship. Long gone are those days, that's for sure.

As you start a new relationship in love during Moon square Neptune, you will want to remind your new partner of the unwritten rules that they must follow. They must respect you and honor you as a person, or you have no room in your heart for them.

It's that simple and it should be too hard to understand for anyone; it's a common courtesy, after all: be respectful of me if you want the same in return. Today's transit will put you in the right headspace for owning your feelings.

You are who you are, and you demand respect in your love relationships as well as in any relationships you might have with anyone.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You come along with a vibe that tells others that they are not needed, which implies that you could easily toss anyone aside if you don't get the respect you demand from them...or anyone else, for that matter. You are always 'ready to walk' and that includes your romantic endeavors; you have no time left in your life for games.

Should someone want to test you, let them; if their test comes with a display of disregard for your feelings or who you are, then you let them know that they are not welcome in your life.

In love and romance, you want things to last; you are just as much of a dreamer as anybody else, but you have your principles, and all of them revolve around you being taken seriously as a human being.

You demand respect as a first move; nothing passes until trust and respect are developed. If you sniff out an iota of disrespect, you're already gone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.