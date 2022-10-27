The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 28, 2022

It's nearly the end of October and by now, with the year winding down and making itself quite obvious in the process, all you really want is for things to go smoothly.

You want work-related issues to clear up and you want everything in your love life and family to balance out.

In other words, you don't want to have to pay too much attention to the things you'd like to trust are going well.

You don't have the energy at this point to catch up with the many little issues that may arise during this time, and while all you crave is peace and calm, today brings with it Moon sextile Saturn, which is associated with so very little peace and calm.

OK, so we deal with it. What's another negative transit in the greater scheme of things? This transit, Moon sextile Saturn, is not really cut out for checking in with us to see if its moves will be OK or not.

Nope, Moon sextile Saturn comes in, says a big, whopping NO to everything you want, and then skedaddles out the door when the damage is done. That's not to say that damage is a guarantee, but 'peace and calm' probably won't be available until the transit is over.

So, the roughness of today comes to us in the form of us not getting what we want, no matter how small or necessary it is. Saturn is the blockade; it says, "none shall pass" as if it were in a movie and that's its one line.

None shall pass, today, but the good part is that this transit is only sticking around for the day. We should see things lighten up a bit by tomorrow. As for today, get ready, signs. It's time to rumble.

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on Friday, October 28, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are just now rounding down your work and you're starting to see that there's an end to it, and you are happy about that. You've worked so very hard this year, and while the work is consistent around this time of the year, you also want to 'mentally' see it come to a close.

During Moon sextile Saturn, on October 28, you might receive an assignment or task that makes you feel as though the entire world just fell onto your shoulders.

It's not that you can't handle it, it's that you don't want to handle it, and yet, you're the only person who can, which means you have to. That's how Moon sextile Saturn works in the Aries world.

It takes your safe space and adds on a couple more doors so that you no longer feel comfortable where you are because there's always more to do. Today brings you 'more to do.' Like it or not, it's going to fall on you to get it all done. Today.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While everything appears to be orderly and in place, today is the day you may notice that something is off. That's Moon sextile Saturn getting your attention for the first time today. What you may find is that, while not exactly life-threatening, 'things' are misplaced, and out of order it's as if some work that you previously put in is coming back, just now, to demand your attention.

What's good is that you'll catch this mistake before it gets noticed by anyone else, but what's rough is that it's all going to fall on you to fix it.

Saturn has a way of forcing something into being, and in this case, it's forcing you into working harder than you wanted to, especially on this day. You definitely had other plans in mind, but Saturn wants none of that, and so, you must defer to that big bratty planet of chaos and disorder. You'll do what's needed, though you might not be 'whistling while you work.'

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Round about this time of the year, you are ready to finish up your work and start getting into the idea of some proper downtime. Heck knows you deserve it. Try telling that to Moon sextile Saturn, a transit that would love nothing more than to watch your work, day in and day out, until the wee hours of the morning.

Saturn may be the planet associated with "STOP, Don't do that!" And yet, the only thing it's stopping you today is your ability to relax. Today has more unscheduled work for you than you could ever hope to avoid, and this kind of pressure is not something that agrees with you or your disposition.

You like order; you like when things fall into place, especially when those places have been carefully curated for success. Today makes your hard work even harder, and in a way, you resent that, which adds to today's roughness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.