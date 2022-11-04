The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, November 5, 2022

In the midst of the eclipse portal, clarity starts to arrive, but it does not look how you thought it would.

Astrology is seemingly quiet this week as the universe works beneath the conscious levels to bring about unexpected events and opportunities.

This is all about being able to provide a redirection to your path, one that is absolutely needed and necessary at this point, even if it feels like you are still trying to get away from your soul’s fate.

It is normal to resist that which is meant for you, to feel somehow sacred that events are beginning to happen which seem to trump anything that you are trying to make occur.

But there is also a lesson in all of it and with it the beautiful surrender to the unknown.

Today, for the three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on November 5, 2022, the universe works in mysterious ways.

As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus it not only causes change but brings focus on balance to your passions and inner security.

Scorpio and Taurus are the zodiac signs that the eclipses are currently in which means that today hits even more powerfully as it will play upon the recent New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio and the upcoming Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse.

Scorpio is a deep-water sign known for its intensity, passion, and ability to alchemize its greatest pain into its most prized blessing.

Taurus is an earth sign, one that while sensual prefers the stability and routine of life.

Together they give you a new understanding of your own life and what you are trying to create.

With Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus just having squared off once again, the themes of restriction and freedom are still high, one that plays into that of Scorpio and Taurus.

Today as Venus and Uranus oppose one another, it is time for change to start rippling through your romantic relationships.

Your relationship is not just one that provides fun and companionship but also serves to show you where you are with yourself on your own journey of self-discovery and growth.

During this time, you are going to be guided to free yourself from those relationships which only prove to be a lesson versus those that are designed to help you rise into your highest self.

Venus in Scorpio craves passion and uniqueness while Uranus in Taurus knows that change is not always easy, but it is after only creating that which will last.

Not only may today bring changes to relationships but it is also about transforming your life for the better so that you can have not just the passion that you are craving in your life but stability as well.

This is what truly goes into a great relationship and a great life.

Change does happen one step at a time, but during moments such as this as you are traversing the auspicious eclipse portal, sometimes things seem to come together overnight allowing you to finally step into what you have been dreaming of.

All it takes though is the willingness to let go of how you thought life and love would all go.

If you are a Taurus, Scorpio, or an Aries...

You're one of the three zodiac signs that will have the best horoscopes on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus and the Eclipses occurring within your sign mean that you are being primed to step into a completely different level of your life. This time though should be less about things falling apart and more about them coming together.

You are being given opportunities by the universe to actually create what it is you want for yourself and your life. Uranus has already removed those things and people that were not meant to stay in your lifelong term.

Now that you are in a different space, it is safe to start saying yes to life and making plans once again. Use today’s energy to take that chance not just in love but in creating a life that you love.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon Solar Eclipse brought a great deal for you. Not only in surprise events but also by testing how much you have recently grown and changed in your life. Since that time, you have also felt the spotlight shift towards you as Mercury and Venus have also joined the focus of Scorpio energy.

It is important right now to not lose your sense of self. The changes that you are going through are both romantic and those that are connected to your own growth and sense of self. Making sure that what you are choosing now is rooted in all the work that you have done for yourself. Only this will ensure that this time things really are different.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus oppose each other, challenging your desires and values, the Moon is in your sign of Aries. This is actually the perfect space for you right now as you are being asked to drop out of your logical space and move more into your heart center.

You are a natural pioneer and do not mind taking chances to create something new and different for you and your life. But the most important part in doing that is making sure that your true feelings are aligned to whatever you are doing. It is time to do less thinking and feel more.

