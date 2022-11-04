The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 5, 2022

Which three zodiac signs can expect to be among those who are luckiest in love on November 5, 2022?

Beneath an Aries Moon, we will find love and solace, as it is on this day, November 5, that three zodiac signs will experience contentment, in love.

We want very little today, as there's a proper sense of calm that accompanies this day, and even though the Aries Moon tends to rev things up and instill aggression, today happens to bring about the aftermath of our relationship struggles that are now behind us.

We can delight in the peace that comes with knowing we survived a 'battle' with a loved one, and that now, today, all is well in the world.

Love isn't easy, which is ironic considering we spend our lives in pursuit of it. But there's something about the work it takes to create the best environment for love that brings about intense peace, when successful.

Today, certain zodiac signs will feel that peace and they will know that whatever they did to get to this place, it was well worth the effort.

The Aries Moon is a romantic Moon, and for those of us who have survived the harsher times, we are now free to relax into the relationships we've tried so hard to create for ourselves.

Finally, there is peace. And from here, who knows where it goes?

There's a sense of optimism that comes along with all Aries transits, and on November 5, many of us will feel right at home with believing in our own love lives.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 5, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've put in enough time with your present partner to know that this person is the one for you, and vice versa. Today brings about feelings of peace and ease; nothing disturbs what you've created together, and Aries Moon seals the deal.

You just feel good about everything, including all the fights and misunderstandings that got you to this place.

You both have come to realize that the love you share together is a journey, a work in progress.

On this day, you will grow even closer as friends. You've discovered the secret to keeping everything alive and loving and for you, two, it's all about the friendship that bonds the two of you together.

With friendship as your foundation, you know that you can work anything out. This day works out well for you both and allows you to move forward, in peace, for the rest of your journey together.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For all of the ups and downs that you and your partner seem to experience on a regular basis, the truth is that you'd never want it any other way.

This acceptance, this ownership of your own life is not only what keeps it going on a positive track, but it's also what makes you feel less inclined to look elsewhere for love.

What you want is what you have, right in front of your face.

During the Aries Moon, you'll feel very strongly about the person you've chosen to share your life with, and you'll recognize that everything you've gone through together was part of the plan.

You feel happy today not overjoyed or thrilled, but happy 'as is.' You want nothing more than to enjoy the time you have with your person, and your easy-going ways make their life a whole lot better as well, on this day.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If loyalty and devotion are your personal trip, Scorpio, then you've done the right thing with your life because you seemed to have attracted to you the perfect person.

Aries Moon energy will open your eyes to the luck that you've created for yourself, and you will be happy and at peace with this decision.

You have a partner who is dedicated to making you happy, and while you never ask them for anything, they are always only too happy to please you.

You have got yourself a winner, Scorpio, and during this transit, you will know this as a fact. It's a beautiful day in your life, today, and while there won't be much fanfare going on, there will be a sense of security and deep love in the household.

Love is subtle but powerful, today, and it will give you strength and confidence.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.