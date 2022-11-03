The 3 Zodiac Signs Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Moon Trine Mercury, November 3 - 5, 2022

Three zodiac signs will find the courage to leave the one they love during the Moon trine Mercury this week.

Who amongst us is strong enough to leave the person they love...for whatever reasons there are? For some, this instantly rings a chord in our psyche, as we recognize the truth in this.

One of the hardest things to prepare oneself for is the decision to leave someone we've been with, romantically, for years.

And yet, during the Moon trine Mercury starting November 3, 2022, once we recognize that something like this has to happen, we can't get it out of our minds.

This feeling of knowing we have to leave is brought on in full by the transit of the day, Moon trine Mercury.

Between November 3 - 5, during the Moon trine Mercury, we tend to become acutely aware of what's going on in our love lives.

We also start to notice whether or not we are happy with it, and if we discover in our emotional journey that we are not happy, then we begin the downward spiral that eventually leads to the ending of the relationship altogether.

We can last for a very long time in this unhappy state of mind, and with Moon trine Mercury as our main influence, we might want to push that envelope by creating a situation that will give the whole thing that final push.

In other words, this day is dedicated to passive-aggressive behavior; in order to be strong enough to leave the one we love, we have to take things to the limit.

We have to break it in two so that we can feel courageous enough to just get ourselves out the door and away from a relationship that is only going downhill.

The three zodiac signs who leave the one they love during the Moon trine Mercury starting November 3 - 5, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't all that keen on ending the relationship you're presently in, but you have also recently come to the conclusion that it's not going anywhere but down and that someone has to make a move. You, of course, are the one who has the guts to end it, and while that isn't easy for you, it's what you've been revving up your courage to do.

Without being conscious of your actions, you might start a fight with the person you're with today, due to the energetic force of Moon trine Mercury, and that fight may be what the two of you are in, for good. You need this fight, as this is what you are depending on to free yourself.

You can't find a good reason to just end it, so you'll make one. The entire love affair has gone sour, and you don't see the point of wasting more precious time with this person. It's not fun, and it is heartbreaking, but as they say, "it's a dirty job but somebody has to do it."

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's now or never, and it appears that during the Moon trine Mercury, it's NOW. You have to make a move with your life, Virgo, and you feel every molecule of the pressure to get out of your relationship and into something way more positive.

Things have died between you and your partner. You could either stay together, unhappily, forever, or you could spare yourself the grief of living the imposter life and just...end it. You know what you need to do, and you know it's going to take guts to do it.

There's a good chance that the frenetic energy that comes along with Moon trine Mercury is going to prompt you into doing something impulsive, like, stating your feelings to your partner and then 'closing shop.' You are strong enough to leave the person you once loved, but that doesn't make it any easier. Hugs, Virgo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Not only are you strong enough to leave the one you love, but you will also do so without much thought and with very little concern for how they react to your grand move. It's not that you are unfeeling, but you are no longer enamored with this person's behavior and you feel it's best to take matters into your own hands and simply end it.

You have the energy field of Moon trine Mercury at your command; it enables you to get things moving...and fast.

You have processed all the reasons for leaving, and you have no further questions. It's over and you are making it happen, for real.

If your partner refuses to let you go, you'll remove yourself in more ways than they could even expect. You are strong enough to leave and strong enough to stay away...for good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.